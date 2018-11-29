Two killed in structure fire

DEXTER — Two people were killed in a structure fire on Wednesday night on Old Dexter Road.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood told the Sentinel that at least six fire departments, the Meigs County Coroner’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office and the sheriff’s office had been on the scene throughout the evening.

The initial call came in around 9:17 p.m. of a fully involved structure fire.

Two individuals were found deceased in the structure. The bodies are being transported to Montgomery County for autopsy and positive identification.

No information on the possible identity of the victims is being released at this time.

As of midnight the coroner’s office, fire marshal’s office, sheriff’s office and firefighters remained at the scene.

The Daily Sentinel will provide updates as the information becomes available.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

