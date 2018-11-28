Throwback Thursday: Rock Fall

Photos dated Dec. 2, 1971, from the collection of Bob Graham show a large rock fall which impacted the parking and sorting areas of the Pomeroy Post Office on Second Street in Pomeroy. The first photos shows the size of the rock fall and the debris left behind by it looking toward the hillside from Second Street. In the second photo, Joe Struble continues to sort the mail among the damage caused by a rockfall. Graham’s photos, including the ones here, can be seen at the Meigs Museum and on the Miegs County Library website.

