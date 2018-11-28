Former teacher’s aide arraigned on sexual battery charges

POMEROY — A former substitute teacher’s aide was arraigned on Wednesday on multiple charges of sexual battery.

Marandia Johnson, 38, of Pomeroy, formerly of Reedsville, appeared in Meigs County Common Pleas Court along with her attorney Andrew Stevenson for the hearing.

Johnson was indicted earlier this month on 16 counts of sexual battery, each a felony of the third degree.

According to Prosecutor James K. Stanley at the time of the indictment, Johnson is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with two minor students who were enrolled at the school in which she was employed.

Johnson was employed as a substitute teacher’s aide for Eastern Local Schools, and is no longer employed there.

As Johnson appeared in court voluntarily in response to a summons she was released on her own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the two minor victims in the case.

Johnson is scheduled for an initial pretrial on Jan. 14, with a final pretrial on Feb. 25 and a jury trial beginning on April 15.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

