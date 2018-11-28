Election results unchanged following official count

POMEROY — Election results from the November General Election in Meigs County are unchanged following the official vote count which was completed this week, although one tax levy did require an automatic recount.

The proposed tax levy for Orange Township, which had been a 213 for to 215 against count on election night became a result of 220 for the levy and 221 against the levy in the official count. (Note: The official count includes provisional ballots and valid absentee ballots received after election day).

A margin of one vote prompted an automatic recount which resulted in the same vote totals, defeating the proposed 2.0 mill additional road maintenance levy be a single vote.

In contested races in Meigs County, Tim Ihle won reelection as Meigs County Commissioner and Michael “Mick” Barr was elected as County Court Judge.

Mary Byer-Hill was unopposed for Meigs County Auditor and Linda Warner was unopposed for Common Pleas Court Judge.

Meigs County Election Totals (official)

Voter Turnout — 8,158 of the 15,622 registered voters (52.22 percent)

Governor and Lieutenant Governor — Richard Cordray and Betty Sutton (D): 2,290; Mike DeWine and Jon Husted (R): 5,383; Constance Gadell-Newton and Brett R. Joseph (G): 64; Travis M. Irvine and J. Todd Grayson (L): 128; Write-in: 7;

Attorney General — Steve Dettelbach (D): 2,053; and Dave Yost (R): 5,583;

Auditor of State — Robert C. Coogan (L): 277; Keith Faber (R): 5,186; and Zach Space (D): 2,200;

Secretary of State — Kathleen Clyde (D): 2,249; Frank LaRose (R): 5,223; and Dustin R. Nanna (L): 189; Write-in: 7;

Treasurer of State — Rob Richardson (D): 2,276; and Robert Sprague (R): 5,347;

U.S. Senator — Sherrod Brown (D): 2,898; and Jim Renacci (R): 4,926; Write-in: 7;

Representative to Congress 6th District — Bill Johnson (R): 5,658; and Shawna Roberts (D): 2,139;

State Representative 94th District — Jay Edwards (R): 6,094; and Taylor Sappington (D): 1,828;

County Commissioner — Tim Ihle (R): 5,032; and Write-in: 1,872;

County Auditor — Mary T. Byer-Hill (R): 6,380;

Member of the State Board of Education 8th District — Melissa M. Dahman: 1,484; John P. Hagan: 2,397; and Kathleen Purdy: 1,805;

Justice of the Supreme Court — Craig Baldwin: 2,593; and Michael P. Donnelly: 3,232;

Justice of the Supreme Court — Mary DeGenaro: 2,509; and Melody J. Stewart: 3,323;

Judge of the Court of Appeals 4th District — Marie Hoover: 2,535: and Jason P. Smith, 3,318;

Judge of the Court of Appeals 4th District — Valarie K. Gerlach: 2,246; and Mike Hess: 3,745;

Common Pleas Judge — Linda R. Warner (R): 6,103;

County Court Judge — Michael L. Barr: 5,025; and Trenton J. Cleland: 2,231.

Issues and Levies

State Issue 1 — Yes: 1,311; No: 6,640;

Southern Local School District, Renewal 4.0 mills for current expenses — For: 917; Against: 795;

Alexander Local School District, One Percent Income Tax — For: 258; Against: 292; (Also voted on in Athens and Vinton counties; defeated overall);

County-wide Issue, Electric Aggregation — Yes: 2,320; No: 4,895;

Middleport Village, Additional 2.0 mills, for Police Protection —For: 280; Against: 314;

Pomeroy Village, Electric Aggregation — Yes: 142; No: 258;

Pomeroy Village, Additional 3.0 mills for Fire Protection — For: 248; Against: 183;

Pomeroy Village, Additional 2.0 mills for Police Protection — For: 194; Against: 242;

Rutland Village, Additional 2.0 mills for General Operating Expenses — For: 77; Against: 90;

Bedford Twp., Renewal 0.5 mills for Fire Protection and Other Emergency Services — For: 334; Against: 161;

Lebanon Twp., Replacement 1.0 mills for Fire Protection — For: 157; Against: 123;

Letart Twp., Renewal 1.0 mills for Fire Protection — For: 181; Against: 56;

Orange Twp., Additional 2.0 mills for Road Maintenance — For: 220; Against: 221;

Rutland Twp., Renewal 1.0 mills for Fire Protection — For: 520; Against: 241;

Salem Twp., Additional 0.5 mills for Fire Protection — For: 202; Against: 111;

Sutton Twp., Additional 1.0 mills for Fire Protection —For: 728; Against: 486.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_logo_ne20181128122630325.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.