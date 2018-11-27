Athens man wanted in fatal shooting

ATHENS — An Athens County man is wanted in the shooting death of an Athens resident which occurred on Sunday morning.

In a statement on Tuesday, Chief of Police Tom Pyle stated that a warrant had been issued for the arrest of Michael Allen Russell, 18, of Pleasanton Road, Athens, on charges of robbery and involuntary manslaughter.

Russell’s whereabouts are unknown and he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

At approximately 9:52 a.m. on Sunday, Athens Police were called to 221 W. Washington St. Apt. 202, for a report of a shooting. A 55 year old male victim, later identified as Charles Duncan Sr., was found to have suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Athens Police received assistance at the scene from the Ohio University Police Department, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Emergency Medical Services, The Athens County Coroner’s Office, and The Ohio Attorney General’s Office BCI.

APD asks for the public’s assistance in locating and arresting Russell and anyone with information is encouraged to call APD immediately 740-592-3313.