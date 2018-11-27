Congressman visits RemRam

TUPPERS PLAINS — During a Monday visit to RemRam Recovery in Tuppers Plains, Congressman Bill Johnson expressed his appreciation of small businesses in his district.

“Small businesses make up 60 percent of the American economy,” Johnson said. “Small family run companies like RemRam are the foundation of the American economy, and I take every opportunity to visit and learn the challenges and extend possible help with business grants and workforce opportunities to these small businesses.”

Established by Ray and Becky Maxson, the facility specializes in compounding, the process of preparing plastic formulations for use by a wide range of industries.

According to Becky (Maxson), Ray had worked in several plastic business over for over 30 years, and in 2010 had an opportunity to own his own company. Eight years later, RemRam is run by Ray and Becky, son David and daughter Beverly and employs over 20 people.

“We are very busy,” said Becky. “We have three shifts that run Monday through Friday, producing material for our orders.”

She said they only work on weekends, “If the need for the order is critical.” Otherwise, the plant produces 24 hours a day five days a week.

Materials are supplied to them by the customer and reprocessed into pellets that meet the specifications provided. The finished product is shipped back to the customer, who then will either use the plastics themselves or distribute it to their customers.

RemRam processes materials for use in products such as medical grade equipment, automobile parts, cell phones, baby bottles, Tupperware, and office equipment, and Becky shared that reprocessing plastics keeps a lot of the material from going into a landfill.

“We take the plastic materials, reprocess them, remove the flaws, and then they are used to make other products. Sometimes the companies are recycling their own materials.”

Johnson was accompanied to this family owned plastic fabrication company by Meigs County Economic Development Director Perry Varnadoe who had arranged the visit. Among the topics discussed was the 2018 Tax Reform bill.

“The bill lowered the tax rate on small businesses from 40 to 30 percent, enabling them to keep more of their money to expand and maintain their business. I’m interesting in learning how they and other small businesses feel the reform benefited them.”

The Maxson said the time with Congressman Johnson was, “Very good and much appreciated. We were glad that he had an interest and that we could give him a tour of our facility.”

Congressman Bill Johnson visited RemRam in Tuppers Plains on Monday, speaking with business owners. Pictured are (left to right) David Maxson, Ray Maxson, Congressman Bill Johnson, Becky Maxson, and Beverly Maxson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.28-RemRam_ne2018112712373363.jpg Congressman Bill Johnson visited RemRam in Tuppers Plains on Monday, speaking with business owners. Pictured are (left to right) David Maxson, Ray Maxson, Congressman Bill Johnson, Becky Maxson, and Beverly Maxson. Courtesy photo

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.