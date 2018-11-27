Undefeated volleyball team recognized

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs seventh grade volleyball team was recognized during the recent Meigs Local Board of Education meeting.

The team, coached by Chrissy Musser, finished with a 19-0 record for the 2018 season. Team members are Josie Durst, Andrea Mahr, Christina Smith, Lorena Kennedy, Elana Barrett, Maggie Musser, Taylor Bartrum, Alexa Ingels, Keaghan Wolfe, Emilee Lively, Mallory Adams, EJ Anderson, Sarah Stark, and Liyah Smith.

In personnel matters, Julie Bodette, Jennifer Hubbard and Michael O’Brien were approved as substitute teachers. Michelle Burns was approved as a substitute custodian. Nancy Schartiger was approved as a substitute secretary.

Amy Cremeans was hired as the service coordinator at Meigs Elementary for the 21st Century Grant.

Launa Teaford was approved as a short-term personal assistant for a student at Meigs Primary School through Jan. 31, 2019. Stacie Scarberry was approved as a tutor for a student, not to exceed five hours per week, through Jan. 31, 2019.

Michael Kennedy was hired as the head track and field coach for Meigs High School. Nathan Becker was hired as the middle school wrestling coach. Chrissy Musser was retroactively approved as the eighth grade volleyball coach.

In other business, the board:

Approved writing off uncollected debt in the amount of $14.

Approved accepting grants from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and establishing fund for the grants as follows: District Wide Safety Grant ($9,746.25) and Career Tech Safety Grant ($2,500).

Approved agreements with Strategic Management Solutions for E-rate consulting services for funding years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Approved the financial report and bills for the month of October and the minutes of the previous meeting.

Approved the cafeteria report as submitted by Christina Musser, Food Service Supervisor.

Members of the Meigs seventh grade volleyball team are pictured with board member Heather Hawley at the recent Meigs Local Board of Education meeting. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.23-Meigs-Board_ne20181121131622384.jpg Members of the Meigs seventh grade volleyball team are pictured with board member Heather Hawley at the recent Meigs Local Board of Education meeting. Courtesy photo