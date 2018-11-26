Christmas Along the River

Santa wasn’t the only one in a red suit for the parade as The Grinch also made an appearance.

Dancers from Gallia Meigs Performing Arts danced their way down Main Street.

Meigs County Girl Scouts were part of the parade on Sunday.

Characters from Paw Patrol joined Munchkin City for the parade on Sunday.

Locally painted snow plows were on display as Meigs County ODOT trucks were part of the parade.

The Meigs Marching Band took part in the parade before performing on Court Street.

Characters from Paw Patrol joined Munchkin City Daycare parents and children for the parade on Sunday.

The Meigs County Council on Aging took part in the parade.

The Meigs Marching Band took part in the parade before performing on Court Street.

Dancers from Gallia Meigs Performing Arts danced their way down Main Street.

Meigs County Fair royalty were part of the Pomeroy parade.

Howard Mullins drove his historic sheriff’s car in the parade.

The Shriners were part of the Pomeroy Christmas parade.

Even the canine joined in the parade fun, riding with Columbia Township Fire Department.

Several decorated Jeeps were part of the parade on Sunday.

Numerous motorcycles were part of the annual parade.

Numerous motorcycles were part of the annual parade.

Locally painted snow plows were on display as Meigs County ODOT trucks were part of the parade.

Locally painted snow plows were on display as Meigs County ODOT trucks were part of the parade.

Santa made his way along the parade route on Sunday in Pomeroy.

Santa wasn’t the only one in a red suit for the parade as The Grinch also made an appearance. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-3_ne20181126105732970.jpg Santa wasn’t the only one in a red suit for the parade as The Grinch also made an appearance. Dancers from Gallia Meigs Performing Arts danced their way down Main Street. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-4_ne20181126105738419.jpg Dancers from Gallia Meigs Performing Arts danced their way down Main Street. Meigs County Girl Scouts were part of the parade on Sunday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-5_ne20181126105742696.jpg Meigs County Girl Scouts were part of the parade on Sunday. Characters from Paw Patrol joined Munchkin City for the parade on Sunday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-6_ne20181126105747296.jpg Characters from Paw Patrol joined Munchkin City for the parade on Sunday. Locally painted snow plows were on display as Meigs County ODOT trucks were part of the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-7_ne2018112610575191.jpg Locally painted snow plows were on display as Meigs County ODOT trucks were part of the parade. The Meigs Marching Band took part in the parade before performing on Court Street. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-8_ne20181126105754511.jpg The Meigs Marching Band took part in the parade before performing on Court Street. Characters from Paw Patrol joined Munchkin City Daycare parents and children for the parade on Sunday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-9_ne20181126105758520.jpg Characters from Paw Patrol joined Munchkin City Daycare parents and children for the parade on Sunday. The Meigs County Council on Aging took part in the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-10_ne2018112610582859.jpg The Meigs County Council on Aging took part in the parade. The Meigs Marching Band took part in the parade before performing on Court Street. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-11_ne2018112610586824.jpg The Meigs Marching Band took part in the parade before performing on Court Street. Dancers from Gallia Meigs Performing Arts danced their way down Main Street. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-12_ne20181126105811129.jpg Dancers from Gallia Meigs Performing Arts danced their way down Main Street. Meigs County Fair royalty were part of the Pomeroy parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-13_ne20181126105815310.jpg Meigs County Fair royalty were part of the Pomeroy parade. Howard Mullins drove his historic sheriff’s car in the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-14_ne20181126105819368.jpg Howard Mullins drove his historic sheriff’s car in the parade. The Shriners were part of the Pomeroy Christmas parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-15_ne20181126105823405.jpg The Shriners were part of the Pomeroy Christmas parade. Even the canine joined in the parade fun, riding with Columbia Township Fire Department. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-16_ne20181126105828563.jpg Even the canine joined in the parade fun, riding with Columbia Township Fire Department. Several decorated Jeeps were part of the parade on Sunday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-17_ne20181126105833410.jpg Several decorated Jeeps were part of the parade on Sunday. Numerous motorcycles were part of the annual parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-18_ne20181126105837843.jpg Numerous motorcycles were part of the annual parade. Numerous motorcycles were part of the annual parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-19_ne2018112610584277.jpg Numerous motorcycles were part of the annual parade. Locally painted snow plows were on display as Meigs County ODOT trucks were part of the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-20_ne20181126105847891.jpg Locally painted snow plows were on display as Meigs County ODOT trucks were part of the parade. Locally painted snow plows were on display as Meigs County ODOT trucks were part of the parade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-21_ne20181126105851900.jpg Locally painted snow plows were on display as Meigs County ODOT trucks were part of the parade. Santa made his way along the parade route on Sunday in Pomeroy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.27-Pomeroy-24_ne2018112610593658.jpg Santa made his way along the parade route on Sunday in Pomeroy.