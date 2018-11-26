Santa comes to town

POMEROY — Santa made his first official visit of the season in Meigs County on Sunday with the Pomeroy Christmas parade.

The parade was part of the annual Christmas Along the River event which is held each year on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Downtown merchants joined in the festivities with special Sunday shopping hours, the community band performed, as did the Meigs Marching Band, and Santa visited with the children following the parade at People’s Bank.

Dozens of individuals, organizations, businesses, first responders and more took part in the parade down Main Street on the sunny fall afternoon.

Santa will be making several return visits to the area in the coming weeks, including the parades in Middleport on Dec. 1, Reedsville on Dec. 2 and Racine on Dec. 8.

Santa made his way down Main Street as part of the parade before visiting with children at Peoples Bank in Pomeroy on Sunday. The Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department was among the participants in Sunday's parade.