For The Record

Night Shift

Nov. 1

Dispatch received a call from a resident on Third Street, Syracuse, advising that his mother was trying to get into his home. She is not welcome there and refusing to leave. Sgt. Mohler was dispatched to the scene and was advised by the caller that the suspect had left just before he arrived. Statements were collected about the incident and charges are pending for alleged threats she made before leaving the property.

Dispatch received a call from a female at Marietta Memorial advising that she had received a call from an employee that lives on Gold Ridge advising they were thinking about harming them self. A deputy was sent to the home and contacted the individual and spoke with her about the incident. She had not injured herself and had called for mother to come stay with her. The deputy also spoke with the mother who advised everything was fine and she would call him back if needed. No further action was taken on this call.

Nov. 2

Dispatch received a call from a female in Syracuse advising that she thinks someone is messing around outside her home. She advised that she did not need to see the deputy just wanted the area patrolled. A deputy was sent and patrolled the location. Nothing was found, no further action was taken on this call.

Dispatch received two alarm drops at two different locations on lower State Route 7 within a short time of each other. Deputies were sent to both locations and everything was found to be secure at both places. High winds were moving through the area at the time, and it is suspected that was the cause of the alarms. No further actions were taken on these calls.

Dispatch received a call from a person on Union Avenue advising he needed a deputy to come to his home reference a theft report. A deputy was dispatched and arrived and spoke with the man about the incident. A report was completed, and the incident remains under investigation.

Dispatch received a call from the Dollar General Store in Racine advising that they had video of two females committing a theft in the store tonight. Sgt. Mohler arrived on scene and completed a report, the investigation in to this incident is ongoing and charges are pending.

Nov. 3

Dispatch received a call from a female on Water Street in Syracuse advising that she just heard several gunshots. A deputy was sent and patrolled the area. Nothing was found.

Dispatch received a call of a car driving without headlights and running half on and half off the road on State Route 7 and then turned onto State Route 681. A deputy was sent and patrolled the area. Nothing was found.

Nov. 4

Dispatch received a call from a person on Vance Road advising that they had just returned from vacation and discovered that one of their cars had been vandalized. A deputy was dispatched to the scene and completed a report, this incident remains under investigation.

Nov. 5

Deputy Snoke responded with Meigs County EMS to State Route 681 for an elderly male who was deceased. Meigs County Coroner’s office was also contacted and responded, and it was believed that the death was due to natural causes. No further action.

Sgt. Jones responded to the residence on Vance Road where someone tried breaking into two vehicles. No entry was made, and a report was taken at the scene.

Sgt. Jones patrolled the area of Buddy Road after a caller advised they doesn’t know if its poachers or someone just driving around on a buggy. Area was patrolled nothing was found.

Nov. 6

Deputy Snoke and Sergeant Jones responded to a domestic complaint on Coolville Road. Upon investigation there was no violence just some mental health issues that were going to be worked out by the family. No further action.

Deputy Snoke conducted two traffic stops, one of which resulted in Clayton Kearns III of Ripley, West Virginia, being issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Deputy Snoke attempted to serve three court papers.

Deputies also performed six house checks.

Nov. 7

Deputy Snoke and Sgt. Jones responded to Water Street in Syracuse for a prowler complaint. Upon arrival, the father of the resident had already arrived and looked around. Deputy Snoke also searched the area and nothing out of place was noticed. No further action.

Deputies performed four house check.

Nov. 8

Deputy Snoke and Deputy Hill responded to a juvenile complaint on Coolville Road. A male juvenile was taken to the emergency room for psychiatric evaluation. No charges or further action by deputies.

Deputy Snoke checked on a suspicious vehicle at the 124 Mart. The occupants were checked for warrants and were found to be there waiting on another ride. No further action.

Deputy Snoke conducted two traffic stops, both of which resulted in warnings.

Deputies performed two house checks.

Nov. 15

Dispatched received a call from a resident on Durst Ridge Road advising her son is in jail and someone just took his truck from their driveway. A deputy arrived and spoke with the caller. She advised that she knew who took the truck. The information was relayed to dispatch and he advised the inmate about the incident and who had the truck. He advised that it was okay for that person to have the truck, and no further action was taken on this call.

Nov. 16

Deputies spent the early morning hours patrolling the roads locating and updating Dispatch, EMS, and Highway Garages of flooded roadways.

The 911 center received a hang-up call from a home on Dewitts Run Road. The dispatcher heard what he believed to be arguing before the call disconnected. A deputy was sent to the home and contacted the occupants. They advised that everything was fine, and what the dispatcher heard was their daughter arguing with her father. It was determined after speaking with all involved that no crime had been committed. No further action was taken on this call.

Nov. 17

A male walked into the office and wanted a deputy to do a well-being check on his adult son living on Union Avenue. He advised that his son had busted all the windows out of his home, and he thinks his son is off his medication, and may want to harm himself. A deputy stopped at the home and spoke with the subject. He stated that he has new windows coming to be installed in the house in a few days and was just having some fun busting the old ones. When asked about harming himself or others he stated that he was not interested in hurting anyone else and he loved himself too much for that. No further action was taken on this call.

Dispatch received a call of an active domestic on Minersville Road. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the victim. She advised deputies that her boyfriend had assaulted her at 3 a.m. leaving bruises on her and he had just threatened to throw her out of the house and had shoved her into a door frame. When asked where her boyfriend was she advised deputies he was hiding in the back bedroom. Deputies located the suspect. He appeared to be intoxicated and was uncooperative with the deputies as they attempted to ask him questions. Leslie S. Kline, age 27, of Pomeroy, was arrested for the alleged domestic violence complaint. He was transported to the Meigs Sheriff’s Office where he was booked in and then transported on to Monroe County Jail to be held until he can appear in court on the charge.

Nov. 18

Dispatch received a call that someone was firing a gun on Gilkey Ridge Road possibly from a vehicle. The caller had seen a small pick-up leave the area when they looked outside. A deputy was sent and patrolled the area. Nothing was located. No further action was taken on this call.

Dispatch received a call of a possible burglary on Mile Hill Road. A deputy responded and spoke with the caller. She stated that she was in the process of moving into the residence. When she returned today, she discovered that someone had entered the trailer through a back window, vandalized a lot of her property and stole a few items. After speaking with a witness in the area a suspect was identified. This incident remains under investigation.

