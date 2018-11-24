Opening night for Gallipolis In Lights

GALLIPOLIS — A huge crowd descended upon Gallipolis City Park Wednesday evening for the annual Gallipolis In Lights Park Lighting.

Serving as the unofficial start of the holiday season for many in the area, the lights began to slowly come on in the park as a fireworks show, sponsored by Holzer Health System, lit up the night sky over the Ohio River.

The light balls, which hang from the trees, have grown to around 1,800 this year, with some of that number serving as replacement light balls. The tree walk has also grown, going from around 160 last year to 216 this year. The trees are sponsored by individuals, families, churches, schools, etc., which personally decorate the trees, making them each stand out with their individual stories along the park’s walking paths.

In addition, there are lighted archways, the Santa House, new greenery, an LED Christmas tree forest, strands and strands of lights and much more.

Gallipolis In Lights runs through the holiday season. Admission is free.