Preparing to ‘Shop with a Cop’

POMEROY — With Christmas fast approaching, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for its annual “Shop with a Cop” children’s shopping event.

During the month of November deputies have been growing their beards to raise money for Shop with a Cop.

“You may notice that some Meigs County Deputies are starting to look a little ‘scruffy’,” stated a post on the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office Facebook explaining that it was to benefit the program.

The Deputies pay a $20 fee to participate and then are asked to raise more money in sponsors. All of this money will be given to help Meigs County children get a Christmas this year. As a little extra incentive, the deputy who raises the most money will be allowed to keep his beard through the end of the year, as will the best beard winner.

In addition to No Shave November, a softball tournament held earlier this year raised funds for the program.

The annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Jingle Bag Games, hosted by Loyalty is Forever, will be held on Dec. 6 at the Syracuse Community Center. Funds raised from the event benefit special projects for the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, such as Shop with a Cop.

Prizes at the event include more than $5,000 in designer purses including Michael Kors, Kate Space and Coach.

Advance tickets are available at Farmers Bank in Pomeroy and Tuppers Plains.

Shop with a Cop will take place in December, just before Christmas, with representatives from law enforcement, fire, EMS, ODNR and others taking part in the event along with area children.

Before heading off to shop, the children will be treated to breakfast by the Meigs County Council on Aging’s Close to Home Catering, where they may also have a visit from a few special guests.

The first responders will then go with the children to Wal-Mart to shop for items of their choosing.

Donations for No Shave November or the Shop with a Cop program may be mailed to P.O. Box 601, Pomeroy, Ohio 45769 and made out to “Loyalty is Forever.” When donating for No Shave November make sure to include the name of the deputy you wish to sponsor along with the donation. Donations can also be made at any Farmer’s Bank location.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

