Creativity on display

SYRACUSE — Meigs County Garden Club’s Winter Show featured over 100 entrees of festive floral designs, wreaths, and swags with the theme “Christmas Gifts” this past weekend.

Designers created arrangements with their interpretations of “Black Friday,” “The Holy Family,” “Toys for the Children”, to name a few. Four still life constructions depicting “Baked Goods for the Family” featured set designs that looked as if Holiday baking had already begun, and card tables sized displays featured a buffet setting “Candles for the Neighbor’s Table.”

Talented junior designers presented their ideas of “Gift for My Best Friend”, and “My Christmas List”, and a 12-inch arrangement entitled “ Santa’s Little Helper”.

Wreaths, swags, and educational material were on display, along with numerous entries in the Horticulture division.

Top Senior level awards went to Melanie Stethem for Best of Show; Peggy Crane, Reserve Best of Show; Linda Blosser, Creativity; and Joy Bentley, Horticulture Sweepstakes.

In the Junior Division, Halo Rife was awarded the Horticulture Sweepstakes; Olivia Rife, Best of Show; and Phoebe Rife, Reserve Best of Show.

Following are the entire results of the Winter Show:

Senior Designers

Best of Show: Melanie Stethem

Reserve Best of Show: Peggy Crane

Creativity: Linda Blosser

Junior Designers

Best of Show: Olivia Rife

Reserve Best of Show: Phoebe Rife

Creativity: Caydan Strethem

Senior Division

Horticulture Sweepstakes: Joy Bentley

Junior Division

Horticulture Sweepstakes: Halo Rife

CHRISTMAS GIFTS

Division I: Senior

Class 1. Greatest Gift of All: Holy Family — Established Designers: 1. Peggy Crane; 2. Melanie Stethem; 3. Joy Bentley; 4. Linda Blosser/Jo Hill; New Designers: 1. Glenda Hunt; 2. Karen Werry; 3. Stephanie Rife; 4. Heidi Willis;

Class 2. Black Friday Shopping: your interpretation — 1. Melanie Stethem; 2. Linda Blosser; 3. Vanessa Folmer; 4. Peggy Crane;

Class 3. Church Piano Design: Madonna — Traditional: 1. Linda Blosser; 2. Melanie Stethem; 3. Karen Werry; 4. Vanessa Folmer; Modern: 1. Melanie Stethem; 2. Peggy Crane; 3. Glenda Hunt; 4. Heidi Willis;

Class 4. Fruit Cake: Design including fruit — 1. Glenda Hunt; 2. Joy Bentley; 3. Stephanie Rife; 4. Karen Werry;

Class 5. Toys for the Children: Creative mass — 1. Vanessa Folmer; 2. Joy Bentley; 3. Peggy Crane; 4. Sheila Curtis;

Class 6. Baked Goods for the Family: Still Life — 1. Shelia Curtis; 2. Melanie Stethem; 3. Karen Werry; 4. Vanessa Folmer;

Class 7. Candles for the Neighbors Table — 1. Shelia Curtis; 2. Joy Bentley; 3. Josephine Hill; 4. Peggy Crane

Division I: Junior

Class 8. Santa’s Little Helper: 12” Design — 1. Phoebe Rife; 2. Halo Rife; 3. Tori Adkins; 4. Olivia Rife/Paisley Stethem;

Class 9. Junior: My Christmas List: Your interpretation — A: 1. Olivia Rife ; 2. Halo Rife; 3. Phoebe Rife; 4. Teaghan Welch; B: 1. Cayden Stethem; 2. Tori Adkins; 3. Tracey Willis;

Class 10. Junior: Gift for My Best Friend: using an accessory — 1. Phoebe Rife; 2. Cayden Stethem; 3. Halo Rife; 4. Tori Adkins/Olivia Rife;

Division II

Class 11. Hanging the Stockings: Inside Wall Decoration: Wreath or Swag — 1. Linda Blosser; 2. Jo Hill; 3. Peggy Crane; 4. Lorna Hart;

Class 12. Hanging the Greens: Outside design: Wreath or Swag — 1. Lorna Hart; 2. Jo Hill; 3. Peggy Crane; 4. Glenda Hunt;

Division III: Horticulture

Senior

Class 3. Narrow leaf Evergreen — A: 1. Lorna Hart; 2. Shelia Curtis; 3. Sheila Curtis; 4. Shelia Curtis; B: 1. Lorna Hart; 2. Shelia Curtis; 3. Lorna Hart; 4. Shelia Curtis;

Class 4. Wide leaf evergreen — 1. Joy Bentley; 2. Joy Bentley; 3. Joy Bentley; 4. Shelia Curtis;

Class 5. Berried Branches — 1. Joy Bentley; 2. Vanessa Folmer; 3. Peggy Crane; 4. Shelia Curtis;

Class 6. Contrived flower — 1. Shelia Curtis;

Class 7. Blooming houseplant: must have at least one bloom — 1. Judy Rigsby; 2. Lorna Hart; 3. Joy Bentley;

Class 8. Foliage House plant — 1. Joy Bentley; 2. Shelia Curtis;

Class 9. Succulent — 1. Judy Rigsby;

Junior

Class 11. Narrow Leaf Evergreen — 1. Halo Rife; 2. Phoebe Rife; 3. Olivia Rife;

Class 13. Berried Branch — 1. Paisley Stethem; 2. Halo Rife; 3. Olivia Rife; 4. Phoebe Rife;

Class 15. Ornament: made from natural materials — 1. Tracey Willis;

Packages

Class 16. Adult Package: using natural material designed by an adult — 1. Jo Hill; 2. Shelia Curtis; 3. Glenda Hunt; 4. Heidi Willis;

Class 24. Child Package: using natural material designed by a child — 1. Teghan Willis; 2. Paisley Stethem.

Best of Show: Melanie Stethem
Reserve Best of Show: Peggy Crane
Creativity: Linda Blosser
Horticulture, Senior Division: Joy Bentley
Pictured are (top left) Halo Rife, Horticulture Sweepstakes; Olivia Rife, Best of Show; Phoebe Rife, Reserve Best of Show.

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

