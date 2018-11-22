Shop Small, Shop Local, Shop Meigs

MEIGS COUNTY — While it may be Black Friday, businesses around Meigs County are gearing up for their own big shopping day.

Small Business Saturday takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year, bringing holiday shopping to local businesses.

It is that local shopping that is the key to communities such as those in Meigs County.

“Every time we buy local we are adding a building block to our community. When we make a purchase, that money is used to create economic activity right here in Meigs County. The businesses pay taxes that help build and maintain infrastructure we all rely on. They provide jobs and give back to our communities,” said Meigs County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shelly Combs of the importance of shopping local.

Everything from a new vehicle at Mark Porter GM or CDJR to an ATV at Buckeye Valley Outdoors and jewelry at Clark’s Jewelry to clothing at Front Paige Outfitters can be found at businesses here in Meigs County.

So whether you are looking for that perfect Christmas gift for someone special or a little something for yourself, take a stroll through town and you may just find what you are looking for.

“There will always be things we have to shop for elsewhere, but when we understand the importance of spending our money locally and value just how much we have to choose from right here, we are proud to shop small, shop local and shop Meigs, every day,” concluded Combs.

