Christmas events planned around the county

MEIGS COUNTY — With Christmas a little more than a month away, some old an new traditions and events will be taking place around the county in the coming weeks.

Christmas Along the River will kick-off the season’s festivities in Pomeroy on Sunday, Nov. 25.

The shopping, music and parade event will take place in downtown Pomeroy with shops open for the afternoon, a community band performance on Main Street at 1:30 p.m. at the parade at 2 p.m. Lineup for the parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the Pomeroy Ball Fields.

After the parade, Santa will visit with the children at People’s Bank on Court Street.

For more information on the parade contact Toney Dingess at 740-591-2260.

On Saturday, December 1, Middleport and Chester will host Christmas events.

The Christmas Celebration sponsored by the Middleport Christmas Association will be held beginning at 10 a.m. with the Christmas Market at the Riverbend Arts Council building. The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m. will be free carriage rides for the public. Loading and unloading will take place beside the Riverbend Arts Council building. The community band will perform from 4-4:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m., with lineup at 4 p.m. beside Dairy Queen and down Front Street.

Following the parade Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with children at the Riverbend Arts Council.

Also in Middleport on Dec. 1, Middleport Heath United Methodist Church will be showing the movie “The Star” at 1 p.m.

Christmas events are also planned for Dec. 1 at the Chester Courthouse and Academy.

The open house event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. with a special performance by the Eastern Bell Choir at 1 p.m. in the Courthouse. Light refreshments will be served in the Academy. The Courthouse, which will be decorated for Christmas, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two new events will take place on Dec. 2 in Reedsville and Dec. 8 in Racine.

On Sunday, Dec. 2 will be the Christmas parade in Reedsville hosted by the Olive Twp. Volunteer Fire Department beginning at 2 p.m. Following the parade will be hot chocolate and cookies at the fire station.

On Monday, Dec. 3 will be the Reedsville tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. at the Belleville Locks and Dam.

Racine will present a “Tree-Mendous” Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Star Mill Park. The evening will begin with a parade through the village at 6:30 p.m., followed by multiple activities at the park.

At 7 p.m. will be the tree lighting, along with bonfire, hot chocolate and the announcement of the parade winners. Bake-off judging will take place at 7:15 p.m., with the winners announced at 7:40 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m. will be a reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas,

The finale for the evening will be the release of “Wish Lanterns.”

Lanterns can be released in memory of a loved one, a soldier away on duty, family far away, a wish for Santa or a silent prayer, among other reason. Lanterns may be purchased for $5 with the proceeds going to Party in the Park 2019.

The Middleport Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_1205.Parade11_ne2018112084316483.jpg The Middleport Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1. File photo The Eastern Bell Choir will perform at the Chester Courthouse on Dec. 1. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_12.5-Eastern-Bell-Choir20171248564669_ne2018112084330104.jpg The Eastern Bell Choir will perform at the Chester Courthouse on Dec. 1. File photo The Pomeroy Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, Nov. 25. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.28-Pomeroy-12017112712255566_ne2018112084331332.jpg The Pomeroy Christmas Parade will be held on Sunday, Nov. 25. File photo

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.