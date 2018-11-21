Southern FFA students attend National Convention

RACINE — Students from the Racine Southern FFA Chapter recently attended the National Convention.

This year’s National FFA Convention was held in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Oct. 24 through Oct. 27, 2018.

On Oct. 24, the Racine Southern FFA Chapter started to head their way towards Indianapolis. Members were in official FFA dress for the first general session of the 91st National FFA Convention on Wednesday. During the first session of the convention and expo they had a presentation of state flags and the guest speaker was Kyle Scheele. That evening we had the honor to see Garth Brooks in concert. Garth hosted a special concert just for FFA members.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, we went to the convention center and walked around the career show/expo. Some booths that was there was: John Deere, Carhartt, Army, Cat, Tractor Supply, The Ohio State University, fundraising opportunities, colleges, educational resources and much more. We also went to session number three. While at the session they awarded the American Star Awards, sponsor recognition and heard the retiring address from Ian Bennet, Southern Region Vice President. Thursday night we went to a restaurant called, The Melting Pot. The Melting Pot was a fondue type place. It was a good experience for the students to enjoy. We got to have melted cheeses, different types of meat, and melted chocolate.

On Friday, Oct. 26, members went shopping in the mall and attended the sixth session of the convention. At sixth session, we listen into the proficiency awards. After the session for that day, we went to a restaurant called Squealers BBQ.

On Oct. 27, the Racine Southern FFA Chapter cheered on Michaela Holter while she was receiving her American FFA Degree. This is the highest degree in the FFA program. The American FFA Degree is awarded at the National FFA Convention & Expo each year to less than one percent of FFA members, making it one of the organization’s highest honors. Requirements to earn the honor are lengthy. In addition to their degree certificate, each recipient receives a gold American FFA Degree key, to wear on their jacket. This year 4,255 American Degrees were awarded at the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 24-27, in Indianapolis.

Overall we had a great trip and are already planning to attend next year.

National Convention attendees included (top, from left) Colton Hamm, Ethan Roberts, Nick Augilar, Riley Holding, (bottom, from left) Tristan Jones, Mikayla Hoschar, Austin Rose. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.21-FFA-1_ne20181120125829579.jpg National Convention attendees included (top, from left) Colton Hamm, Ethan Roberts, Nick Augilar, Riley Holding, (bottom, from left) Tristan Jones, Mikayla Hoschar, Austin Rose. Courtesy photo Jenna Meeks (Advisor) is pictured with Michaela Holter, who received her FFA American Degree. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_11.21-FFA-2_ne2018112012583582.jpg Jenna Meeks (Advisor) is pictured with Michaela Holter, who received her FFA American Degree. Courtesy photo

By Ethan Roberts Special to the Sentinel

Ethan Roberts is the 2018-19 Racine Southern FFA Reporter.

