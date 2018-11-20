Meigs falls to 6th in jobless numbers

OHIO VALLEY — Things are looking up — or should we say down — in Meigs County

After many months at or near the top in unemployment in the state of Ohio, Meigs County has fallen out of the top 5 in jobless numbers.

On October unemployment numbers released this week, Meigs County holds an unemployment rate of 5.9 percent, placing it in a tie for the sixth highest rate. The rate is also down a full percentage point from the same time last year.

Gallia County has an unemployment rate of 5.0 percent, placing the county in a tie for 18th. This time last year, Gallia County had an unemployment rate of 5.4 percent.

The top 5 in unemployment in Ohio in October were Adams County, 6.5 percent; Monroe County, 6.3 percent; Scioto County, 6.1 percent; Trumbull County, 6.0 percent; and Pike County, 6.0 percent.

The five counties with the lowest unemployment rates were Mercer County, 2.7 percent; Putnam County, 3.0 percent; Wyandot County, 3.1 percent; Holmes County, 3.2 percent; and Auglaize County, 3.2 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in October 2018, unchanged from September. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 10,900 over the month, from a revised 5,636,300 in September to 5,647,200 in October 2018.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in October was 266,000, unchanged from September. The number of unemployed has decreased by 16,000 in the past 12 months from 282,000. The October unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.9 percent in October 2017.

The U.S. unemployment rate for October was 3.7 percent, unchanged from September, and down from 4.1 percent in October 2017.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 10,900 over the month, from a revised 5,636,300 in September to 5,647,200 in October, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 940,100, increased 1,200 over the month as gains in manufacturing (+1,400) surpassed losses in mining and logging (-100) and construction (-100). The private service-providing sector, at 3,915,800, added 9,700 jobs. Employment gains in educational and health services (+3,800), professional and business services (+3,600), trade, transportation, and utilities (+2,200), leisure and hospitality (+2,000), and information (+200) exceeded losses in other services (-1,300) and financial activities (-800). Government employment, at 791,300, did not change over the month as losses in state government (-200) offset gains in local government (+200). Federal government employment did not change over the month.

From October 2017 to October 2018, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 115,400. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 23,200. Manufacturing added 13,200 jobs in durable goods (+11,700) and nondurable goods (+1,500). Construction added 9,100 jobs and mining and logging added 900 jobs. Employment in the private service-providing sector increased 83,100 as gains in trade, transportation, and utilities (+23,300), educational and health services (+20,600), leisure and hospitality (+18,800), other services (+8,800), professional and business services (+8,000), and financial activities (+3,900) outweighed losses in information (-300). Government employment increased 9,100 with gains in state (+4,500), local (+4,300), and federal (+300) government.

Information from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

