Eastern hosts anti-bullying presentation

REEDSVILLE — David Wells spoke to students at Eastern elementary and middle schools last week about bullying and making good choices.

Wells, a jazz musician from West Virginia, inspired students to stand up to bullying through stories and music.

“The only way that bullying is going to stop is if you all take action,” Wells said. He encouraged students to stand up when they see someone being a bully by simply telling them to “stop it.” Then, they need to speak up and tell an adult.

Wells said one of the reasons students might not do well in school, music or sports is because they believe what people are saying about them. Everyone has choices to make on whether or not to accept what they hear. For Wells, he made the choice to become a great jazz musician, despite people telling him it was impossible to do so while living in West Virginia.

“So many of us use where we live as an excuse in life,” Wells said. Neither your location nor the hurtful things people say about you should be a factor if you really want to succeed. The three things that matter are your desire, discipline and determination.

Wells encouraged everyone to be kind, be a friend and not give up.

The sponsor for the assembly was Bethel Church on State Route 7 in Reedsville.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

