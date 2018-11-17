Middleport Council discusses upcoming projects

MIDDLEPORT—Middleport Council held its regular meeting last Monday night to discuss upcoming projects, including a Christmas tree display planned for the village.

The Village of Middleport Recreation Committee is planning a themed Christmas tree display for the lot adjacent to Dave Diles Park. They invite schools, churches, organizations, causes, and memorials to decorate trees on Saturday, Nov. 24. Registration forms are due Wednesday, Nov. 21 and are available at the Middleport Village Hall Water Office.

The council voted four-to-two and awarded G&M Sanitation, LLC. the 2019 refuse bid. They came to this decision after questioning G&M Sanitation and Rumpke about the number of trucks used, number of drivers, hours they will be in the village, cost, and their acceptance of larger items.

Adam Will from Next Step Consulting and Research spoke with the council about the possibility of setting up a social media presence and a website. There was discussion about whether a council member should maintain the sites or if a third party should be in charge. Mayor Sandy Iannarelli wants a third party to run the site and Councilman Ben Reed agreed. Councilman Brian Conde suggested referring the issue to committee and they will return with possible solutions at a later date.

In other business:

Unanimously to adopted the Meigs County Hazard Mitigation Plan (Resolution 247-18);

Voted to remove the portable bathrooms from the parks for the winter months;

Voted to renew council dues for the Ohio Purchasing Co-Op to receive discounts on supplies for the village.

Village council members also want to remind the public of the blessing box located in front of the village hall. Food items are available for those who need them and donations are encouraged, if possible.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to Times-Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

