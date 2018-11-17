Southern Board approves agenda items

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during its recent meeting, as well as recognizing students of the month.

Students of the month recognized were Kamryn Hupp, second grade; Danae Hemsley, fourth grade; Haylin Jones, third grade; and Xander Fisher, sixth grade.

Supplemental contracts were approved for Stephen Randolph, reserve boys basketball; Kyle Wickline, freshman boys basketball; Brian Allen, seventh grade basketball; Ronnie Quillen, eighth grade basketball; Celestia Hendrix, assistant girls basketball; Jaiden Roberts, freshman assistant girls basketball.

Substitute teachers approved for the current school year were Carl P. Barringer, Agnes Hapka, Austin Kontak, Edward Safranek and Renee Stewart.

Substitute clinic assistants were approved as follows: Michelle Evans, Sherry Wilcox, Sharon Harvey and Nicole Whobrey. Approved as classified substitutes were Tirzah Smith, cook and secretary; Linda Harrison, bus; Holly McQuaid, secretary; Krystal Coe-Pickett, bus; Sherri Sisson, bus, aide and secretary; Greg Satterfield, custodian.

Olivia Hawley and Beth Bay were approved for five additional hours for third grade reading tutoring.

The board approved two SLO committees, elementary and secondary, consisting of seven members each to review and evaluate SLOs.

A resolution was approved to extend graduation options for the classes of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

A list of volunteers was approved as presented to the board.

In other business, the board approved:

Minutes, bills, financial statement, bank reconciliation statement and all check for the month of September;

The five year forecast and spending plan as presented by the treasurer;

First reading of changes, revisions and/or deletions to board bylaws and policies;

Continued services with Kennedy Cottrell Richards which include the services to examine the validity and accuracy of information contained within the Medicaid School Program cost report of the school;

Continuing the agreement with Management Council-Ohio Education Computer Network (MCOECN);

The Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center estimated excess costs for fiscal year 2019 in the amount of $329,768.60. This includes pooled services, direct services and a fiscal fee;

The School Safety Training Gran award from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in the amount of $4,277.05 which will go toward school safety, initiatives, training and school climate programs;

Revised appropriations in the amount of $12,479,745.28.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.