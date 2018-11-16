Small Business Saturday returns Nov. 24

OHIO VALLEY — Small Business Saturday is on the horizon and set for next Saturday, Nov. 24, but several local businesses within the Ohio Valley have already kicked off their holiday shopping season.

In Mason County, over 500 shoppers came out for the third annual Sugar Plum Stroll event held on Main Street in Point Pleasant the first weekend of November. The local businesses had extended shopping hours, offered special in-store deals, and had festive treats available to their shoppers. Shoppers were also able to participate in Sugar Plum Stroll Bingo and 200 VIP tickets were available for pre-purchase, so shoppers could receive exclusive swag bags as well as attend a VIP event held prior to the stroll.

In Meigs County, businesses along Main Street in Pomeroy recently held a Holiday Open House. During this event, several businesses also offered extended shopping hours, special in-store deals, and festive treats for their shoppers. Businesses in downtown Pomeroy are known for catering to customers throughout the season while offering eclectic, one-of-a-kind gifts for those wishing to celebrate Christmas along the river.

These small local shops from both counties saw not only many local residents out and about, but several out of town shoppers as well.

Residents of the Ohio Valley as well as out-of-town shoppers, will have a chance to do more local holiday shopping with special deals at their favorite local shops on Small Business Saturday. The event began in 2010 and is held annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving across the nation. The event encourages people to go out and support their community’s small businesses. People can do commercial shopping on Friday, then support their community by hometown shopping on Saturday.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings stated, “I am asking once again that we bring more holiday shopping to our area merchants throughout our city. Small Business Saturday has a positive impact on our entire community. Our local businesses mostly owned and operated by our very neighbors deserve our support now and throughout the year. Our local businesses have helped us in supporting our schools, events and causes for our city. It is paramount to remember the importance of shopping with our local businesses Saturday (Nov. 24) and in the future.”

Several stores along Main Street in Point Pleasant will once again be offering special in-store deals. For those interested in shopping local in Point Pleasant, updates about the event are being given regularly on the Discover Main Street Point Pleasant Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/discoverpointpleasant/.

In Gallia County to help support local business, the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce is offering a gift certificate program.

Chamber Director Elisha Orsbon shared finding the perfect gift for someone is not always easy, even when purchasing gift cards, but the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce is helping to do just that this holiday season.

For those interested in the gift certificate program, here is the to-do list: An individual will purchase a gift certificate from the chamber in any amount, call the Chamber at (740) 446-0596 or stop in at 16 State Street, Gallipolis. They will then gift the certificate. The recipient will then calls the chamber and explain which businesses they wish to use their gift certificate for and the amounts. They can split their amount up for multiple gift certificates to any chamber member they choose. Also, they can share the joy and choose to donate an amount to a local nonprofit chamber member. The Chamber staff picks up the gift card(s) for the recipient, details on pick-up or mailing of the certificates/cards will be discussed when the recipient makes contact with the chamber.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

