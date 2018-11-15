Sloane’s ‘The Visiteur Series’ opens

OHIO VALLEY — Jamie Sloane, a local artist whose work has been featured at The French Art Colony and Gallery at 409, is opening a new show at the Huntington Museum of Art.

“Jamie Sloane: The Visiteur Series” will be presented by Jack and Angie Bourdelais will go on view at the Huntington Museum of Art on Nov. 17 and run through Feb. 3, 2019. An opening reception for this exhibit takes place on Sunday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

“Jamie Sloane: The Visiteur Series” features 12 large oil-on-canvas portraits by Sloane of Point Pleasant. This exhibit is accompanied by a 20-page catalog.

Sloane says that many of his portraits are comments on the brevity of our lives, utilizing the formal chairs of the old-fashioned parlor as metaphors for human existence, since they were only meant to be used for short visits. His work borrows from high-style European portrait painting as well as paintings from the Ming and Qing dynasties in China. The Chinese portraits were often of family ancestors and well-known public figures, and frequently featured decorative rugs, a flattened picture plane and formal settings with the subject in a seated position. Sloane says he has also been influenced by the paintings of French artist Edouard Vuillard, who utilized intricate wallpaper patterns as a background in many of his works.

Born and raised in Huntington, Sloane grew up studying classical music and later studied music composition at Marshall University. Sloane’s other passion was art, which was exercised first as a hobby and then later became a full-time career. His work is found in numerous collections, including the historic Lowe Hotel in Point Pleasant. He is a former resident of Gallipolis.

Ohio Valley Publishing interviewed Sloane about the show this past spring. When describing his motivation, he guessed: “Part of me wanting to do this (The Visiteurs show) is to honor people..we should do that. (The human subjects of the show might say) ‘that was a special part of my life that someone stopped and looked at me for a moment.’ I think that means a lot.”

As a companion to the exhibition, Sloane is creating a video documentary that chronicles his preparation for the show. He will also conduct a walking tour of his work at the Huntington Museum of Art on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 at 7 p.m.

For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit www.hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.

Jamie Sloane reads below the watchful eyes of Jamie Sloane in his fourth floor studio/penthouse in the Lowe Hotel in a photo taken earlier this spring. This self portrait done of himself includes Nike tennis shoes and swirling ideas. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_4.17-Jamie-01.jpg Jamie Sloane reads below the watchful eyes of Jamie Sloane in his fourth floor studio/penthouse in the Lowe Hotel in a photo taken earlier this spring. This self portrait done of himself includes Nike tennis shoes and swirling ideas.