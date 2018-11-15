‘Night of Thanksgiving’ meal this Saturday

POMEROY — Over 15 local churches will be joining together this weekend to welcome all those in community to a home-made Thanksgiving dinner.

The annual Meigs County “Night of Thanksgiving” is set for this Saturday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. at the Mulberry Community Center in Pomeroy.

Pastor Brenda Barnhart shared this dinner is free of charge and everyone is invited to attend. The menu for the evening is a traditional styled Thanksgiving dinner including turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, stuffing, desserts, and a drink.

This is a seat down meal and there will be servers present who will take and bring plates to the tables. A local youth group will helping with the set up of this event.

“Our goal is that this will allow time for people to visit with one another,” said Barnhart. “Several local people will be sharing in song and testimonies of God’s faithfulness will be shared.”

This is an evening to make everyone feel as if they are celebrating with their families. Local churches have been coming together for this event for over a handful of years and one year served up to 300 people. Those participating in the preparation of the meal are planning for around 200 people this year, last year they hosted approximately 125 people.

“Fifteen local churches are coming together to not only provide a Thanksgiving Dinner for the entire community, but see this as a great opportunity to come together as God’s people,” said Barnhart. “We come together to give God thanks for all He has done, but also knowing that He has great things in store for those who Love Him.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

