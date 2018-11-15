Garden Clubs Winter/Holiday Show set

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Community Center in Syracuse will be the site this weekend for the Meigs County Garden Clubs’ annual Holiday Flower Show.

Winding Trail, Chester, Wildwood, and Rutland Friendly Garden Clubs, along with the Shade Valley Council of Floral Arts, will be presenting the show titled “Christmas Gifts.” According to organizers, the show is sure to be a “beautiful venue to begin the holiday season,” and the public is invited to view the entries from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, November 17 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 18.

Categories for Senior designers include Greatest Gift of All, the Holy Family; Black Friday Shopping; Church Piano, using a Traditional or Modern Madonna in the design; Fruit Cake, an arrangement that includes fruit, Baked Goods for the Entire Family; Still Life Design; Church Program; Holy Family; Toys for the Children; and a Creative Mass Design.

Juniors will have three categories to choose from: Santa’s Little Helper, a design of not more than 12 inches; Design My Christmas List,their own interpretation of the theme to create their entry; Gift for My Best Friend, arrangement using an accessory.

For some ideas for a Holiday brunch, view the functional table settings created using the theme of “Plan A Party, Candles for the Neighbors.” Indoor and outdoor wreaths and swags with the theme of Hanging the Stockings and Hanging the Greens will be included in the displays.

Participation in the horticulture division is open to both garden club members and the community, and both groups are encouraged to display holly, berried branches, evergreens, dried roadside materials, and blooming and foliage house plants and potted succulent that have been owned and grown by the exhibitors for at least three month.

Educational displays “Putting Your Garden to Bed for a Good Spring Start” and “Traditional Christmas Plants and Their Care” are excellent ways to learn about gardening and plant care.

“Whether just getting in the Holiday spirit or looking for ideas for their own homes, visitors to the Winter Show will be delighted with the holiday decorations and educational information, and admission is free,” according to show organizers.

The garden clubs will begin setting up the Center at 1 p.m. Friday (today) and may be available to answer questions concerning entries at that time. Entries in all sections are to be staged under the direction of the placement committee. All entries must be in place by noon on Saturday, November 17 , and may not be removed before 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 18, with clean up to follow.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

