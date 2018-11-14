The snowy season begins

Meigs County has seen its first snowfall for the year and more wintry weather is yet to come. As part of Throwback Thursday, pictured is an undated, snowy scene from years past of Second Street and Mulberry Avenue, with workers trying to clear away the snow from the roadway.

