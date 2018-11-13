Southern Local meets ‘breakfast challenge’

RACINE — The Southern Local District has earned the status as “All-Star Award Winner.”

The district recently received an award from the American Dairy Association-Mideast as part of last spring’s Ohio School Breakfast Challenge.

The Ohio School Breakfast Challenge encourages all schools to give their students a great start to their day with a healthy breakfast. Breakfast helps students do their best, research has shown that students who eat a healthy breakfast score better on assignments and tests than students that are hungry. The association invites schools to participate in one or both of the challenges, the original Ohio School Breakfast Challenge or the new Champions of Breakfast Award.

Previously, Southern had won a “Rising Star Award” for increasing breakfast participation numbers and most recently won a “Bronze Star Award” for a continued improvement in participation numbers and serving of healthy breakfasts.

Last year, Southern started “Breakfast in the Classroom” at the pre-school and kindergarten levels. This year, the school began Breakfast in the Classroom (BIC) for the entire district, head start-12th grade. The “Partners for Breakfast in the Classroom” came together in 2010 in response to their shared passion for childhood nutrition and its potential for improving educational outcomes and child health.

The BIC is a consortium of national education and nutrition organizations including the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC), the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) Foundation, the School Nutrition Foundation (SNF), and The NEA Foundation. In Ohio, the OEA sponsors the program along with Walmart.

“Overall, revenues are up for both breakfasts and lunches at the school, thanks to great work by the kitchen staff,” according to a statement from Southern Local.

The Southern Local School District recently received an award from the American Dairy Association-Mideast as part of last spring’s Ohio School Breakfast Challenge. Pictured with the award are Scott Wolfe, food service director along with kitchen staff Sheila Theiss, Head Cook Becky Bradford, Jodi Cummins, Alice Williams, and Pam Humphrey. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/11/web1_kitchen-A.jpg The Southern Local School District recently received an award from the American Dairy Association-Mideast as part of last spring’s Ohio School Breakfast Challenge. Pictured with the award are Scott Wolfe, food service director along with kitchen staff Sheila Theiss, Head Cook Becky Bradford, Jodi Cummins, Alice Williams, and Pam Humphrey.