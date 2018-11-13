‘Keep Your Fork’ tradition returns

OHIO VALLEY — A post-Thanksgiving tradition in the Ohio Valley, the 17th annual Keep Your Fork 5K road race, will take place the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Pomeroy.

On Nov. 24, the Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund, Inc. will be sponsoring the event. The race will begin at 10 a.m. at the Meigs High School parking lot, registration will take place from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Participants of the race should plan on arriving 30 minutes early. Cost of registration is $20, make checks payable to “Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund.”

The 5K has been held the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year in memory of Brandi Thomas, the daughter of John and Cheryl Thomas.

“We have it the Saturday after Thanksgiving for a couple of reasons, because our family is able to come in then to participate and because it is fitting being at Thanksgiving with the name ‘Keep Your Fork,’” said Cheryl.

Cheryl shared “Keep Your Fork” came from the article “Keep Your Fork, The Best is yet to Come” which was given to her brother. In the article, a woman is dying of cancer and shares her last request with her pastor.

“The woman explained, ‘In all my years of attending church socials and potluck dinners, I always remember that when the dishes of the main courses were being cleared, someone would inevitably lean over and say, “Keep your fork.” It was my favorite part because I knew that something better was coming…like velvety chocolate cake or deep-dish apple pie. Something wonderful, and with substance! So, I just want people to see me there in that casket with a fork in my hand and I want them to wonder, “What’s with the fork?” Then I want you to tell them: “Keep your fork. The best is yet to come…so the next time you reach down for your fork, let it remind you ever so gently, that the best is yet to come.”

The Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship fund was established in honor of Thomas, who died in 2002 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Thomas was a member of the Meigs cross country and track and field teams. The fund is used to provide academic scholarships for Meigs High School graduates who participated in high school cross country and/or track and field.

The proceeds from this event, which is open to all runners or walkers ages six years and older, will be used to benefit The Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Participants can pick up an entry form from either BCMR Publications of Gallipolis, Locker 219, Valley Lumber, or any Meigs Local building. Pre-registration can also be done online at www.rivercityrunners1.com, online registration requires an additional $1 processing fee.

T-shirts will be given to the first 150 entrants. Plaques will be given out to the top three male and top three female finishers, medals will be given to first place winners, and ribbons will be given to second through fifth place in age groups 6-13, 14-17, 18-22, 23-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and over. The winner from the 14-17 age group will receive a special award.

This will also serve as the last race of the season for the River City Runners.

Donations for this event are welcomed and appreciated. For those interested, send to: The Brandi Thomas Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Farmers Bank and Savings Co., PO Box 626, Pomeroy, OH 45769.

For further information contact Mike Kennedy at 740-992-2158 (work); 740-992-7552 (home) or 740-357-2723 (cell).

Last year, a total of 128 runners and walkers participated in this annual race.

The 17th annual 5k road race set for Nov. 24