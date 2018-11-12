Eastern Board approves agenda items

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved several agenda items during its recent board meeting.

The board approved the hiring of Kirk Reed on an as-needed, rotating basis for the position of Saturday School Monitor, for the 2018-19 school year.

Certified substitutes approved for the 2018-19 school year, pending proper certification, included: Agnes Hapka, Austin Kontak, Alicia Rhodes, Rodney Roush, Teresa Trussell, Michael Adkins. Ashley Ward was approved as a classified substitute. Dawn Allen, Randy Davis, and Dakota Griggs were approved as substitute bus drivers. Mandy Bush was hired as a substitute aide.

Supplemental Contracts for the 2018-19 school year were awarded as follows: Matt Simpson, Assistant Boys Basketball Coach; Erin Swatzel, Volunteer Girls Basketball Coach; David Maxon, Volunteer Wrestling Coach; Brad Parker, 7th Grade Boys Basketball Coach; Jamie Barrett, Volunteer 7th Grade Boys Basketball Coach; Wes Buckley, Volunteer 7th Grade Boys Basketball Coach; Jacob Parker, Varsity Girls Basketball Coach; Kelly Winebrenner, Volunteer; Jordan Parker, Volunteer Varsity Girls Basketball Varsity Girls Basketball; Rebecca Otto, Winter Weight Room Supervisor; Brian Bowen, Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball Coach.

In other business, the board approved:

A one year contract with Bartee Photography, effective Aug. 1, 2018;

The minutes of the Sept. 20 regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education;

The financial reports for the month of September as submitted;

The five year forecast and accompanying notes for the October submission to the Ohio Department of Education;

Amending the permanent appropriation resolution to include changes and to certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor;

A purchase service agreement with Kennedy Cottrell Richards for fiscal years 2018, 2019, and 2020.

The discussion/first reading to be held/provided on the Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted bylaws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

The next meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15 in the Eastern Library Conference Room.