Learning life saving skills

OHIO VALLEY — Do you know a life saving skill like CPR, First Aid, and the Heimlich Maneuver?

These are all great lifesaving skills everyone needs to know for emergencies, but have you ever thought of other lifesaving skills?

“What other lifesaving skill should I know?” you ask. How about how to turn the gas and electric off in your home, or where to place smoke and carbon monoxide detectors? While these normally may not be the first “lifesaving skills” that come to mind, they may save your life someday.

The most recognizable lifesaving skills everyone should learn are Basic First Aid and CPR. These skills could one day be used to save the life of a friend, family member, co-worker, or stranger. Many first aid and CPR classes can be taken in less than a day and are offered through the American Red Cross, American Heart Association, and local emergency medical providers. So by giving up a few hours of your life you could save the life of another.

Another important lifesaving skill is the placement and testing of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home. Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors should be placed on every floor of your house to protect your family. After placing the detectors, they should be checked monthly and batteries changed when the annual time changes occur. Along with having detectors, it is important to know how to use a fire extinguisher and have one readily available should a fire occur in your residence.

The final lifesaving skill individuals should learn is how to shut utilities off where you live. Utilities include electric, natural gas and propane. In times of disaster, it is important to know where shut offs for your residence are, such as circuit breakers and gas line shut off vales. By knowing where these items are, you can turn off the utilities to avoid things such as explosions and electrocution.

For more information on these lifesaving skills and more, visit www.ready.gov.