Five vie for Party in the Park Queen title

RACINE — One of the highlights of the 10th annual Party in the Park will be the crowning of the Queen on Saturday afternoon at Racine’s Star Mill Park.

Five Southern High School seniors are contestants for the title.

Tori Chaney is the daughter of Christy Essick and John Chaney. She is involved in Yearbook Club and is the treasurer of Student Council.

Madison Lisle is the daughter of Todd and Christi Lisle. She is the treasurer for National Honor Society and the secretary for Student Council. She is also on the cross country team and loves going to CrossFit.

Peyton Anderson is the daughter of Jamie and Heidi Anderson. At school, she is the president of the National Honor Society and is on the varsity volleyball team.

Kayla Boyer lives with her grandmother Josie Boyer. At school, she is involved in Science Olympiad and student council. She plays softball and works at the nursing home taking care of people who aren’t able.

Marissa Brooker is the daughter of Pete and Paula Brooker. She has played volleyball for six years at school and on a travel team. She is currently the student council president.

The 2017 Party in the Park Queen was Nikita Wood. Wood is the daughter of Mony Wood and Shannon DeWeese and is a 2018 graduate of Southern High School.

The crowning is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

