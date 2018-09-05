Throwback Thursday: Pomeroy, 1870

A view from the river in this 1870 photo of downtown Pomeroy shows the buildings along Main Street and Second Street, including the Meigs County Courthouse before the extensions were added on the sides. Also visible is the river front area with a boat docked along the shore.

A view from the river in this 1870 photo of downtown Pomeroy shows the buildings along Main Street and Second Street, including the Meigs County Courthouse before the extensions were added on the sides. Also visible is the river front area with a boat docked along the shore.