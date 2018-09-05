Dettwiller’s opens in Pomeroy

POMEROY — Dettwiller True Value Hardware is now open at it’s new, expanded location in Pomeroy.

Constructed behind the old store, the new location has approximately double the square footage of the former building. The former Dettwiller building was constructed in 1915 and was first home to the Pomeroy Cement Block company.

“It was time,” explained owner Al Dettwiller of the move to the new building. He explained that they could have rehabbed the former building, adding a little extra square footage, but in the end it would have still be an 100-plus year old building coming with its concerns and potential problems.

This is not the first new building for Dettwiller as the business opened its doors in Albany eight years ago, with a third store located in McArthur opening a year-and-a-half ago.

Looking at those new buildings and spending time there, then coming back to Pomeroy, only helped to make Dettwiller realize that it was time to make the change to a new building.

Dettwiller expressed his appreciation for the support of the community, family, and friends for making the smooth transition possible.

“We shut down at 3 p.m. on Saturday and by 3:30 p.m. we had 50 people packing and carrying items,” said Dettwiller, noting that family, friends, neighbors, and community members all came together to assist with the move.

“We had an army of people here to help. The plan was to take two to three days; we opened back up on Tuesday morning,” said Dettwiller.

For the time being, customers will need to access the store from Condor Street, with plenty of parking available behind the building, as construction on the future parking area in front of the store continues. The former building will be torn down to allow for the work to take place.

Dettwiller stated that once completed, the front elevation will be much like that of Farmers Bank or Wendy’s with the elevated area above Main Street allowing for the parking lot to be at store level, with parking and the building out of the floodplain. An official grand opening will likely take place in the spring once the work in the front is completed.

With the extra space comes additional and expanded product offerings in all areas of the business.

Dettwiller gave a tour of the store earlier this week, explaining the products offered, including the expanded Stihl selection, lawn and garden, farm and ranch items, convenience automotive, paint and paint supplies, lighting, electrical, plumbing, pet supplies, hand and power tools, cabinet hardware and an indoor area for feed which had previously been located outside of the store.

Hours at Dettwiller Hardware in Pomeroy are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday.

Dettwiller True Value Hardware recently opened its new store in Pomeroy. The store includes an expanded offering of many products, including Stihl products.