Hajivandi files as write-in for commissioner

POMEROY — A man who previously withdrew his petition to run as an independent candidate for Meigs County Commissioner has filed for the same position as a write-in candidate.

Moe Hajivandi recently filed his paperwork with the Board of Elections to run as a write-in candidate for commissioner on the November ballot. Withdrawing his original petition in June, Hajivandi did not comment on the reason for his withdraw.

The matter will now go to the Meigs County Board of Elections for consideration at their Sept. 11 board meeting. If approved by the board, Hajivandi would run against incumbent Republican Tim Ihle for the office.

The only other contested in-county race for the November election is for County Court Judge, with Trenton Cleland to face Michael Barr for the office which was held by the late Steve Story.

Auditor Mary Byer-Hill is unopposed in her reelection bid after Cheyenne Trussell withdrew her petition to run as an independent earlier this summer.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

