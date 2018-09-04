Riverbank stabilization meeting set for Thursday

POMEROY — A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday evening regarding the historic resources associated with the Pomeroy Stream Bank (Ohio River) Protection Project.

Project Manager Chris Carson from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District explained that “tremendous strides” have taken place to move the stream bank stabilization project along, including the support from Mayor Don Anderson, Congressman Bill Johnson, State Rep. Jay Edwards, and Ohio Public Works Commission, among others.

Carson noted that significant flooding earlier in 2018 has impacted the scope of the project and changed some of the original plans.

The goal of the project is to stabilize the river bank as it relates to State Route 833 in Pomeroy.

Carson noted that they, in coordination with the mayor, have identified the most endangered parts of the stream bank in order to refocus the project on the most endangered areas.

The public meeting is a requirement regarding the protection of historic resources as the downtown Pomeroy area is considered a historic district. Among the impacted areas are the parking lot and the old railroad retaining wall.

The meeting is a time for individuals to voice their concerns and comments on the project as well as to learn about the project. There will be a brief informational presentation to begin the meeting followed by an informal comment and questions and answer session.

The meeting will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6 in the Farmers Bank Community Room.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.