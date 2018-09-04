Cancer Awareness Poker Run set for Sunday

RUTLAND — The 6th Annual Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Benefit and Poker Run hosted by the Meigs County Cancer Initiative (MCCI) and the Morris Family will be held on Sunday, Sept. 9, beginning at the Rutland Civic Center.

Proceeds from the ride and day’s events will be used to support one of the Initiative’s programs, providing gas vouchers and food cards for local patients traveling to medical appointments. Founded in 1993, the community-based group is composed of volunteers, key agencies, health care professionals and interested community members “dedicated to reducing cancer incidents and mortality in the county.”

The vouchers are distributed by the Meigs County Health Department (MCHD), and according to MCCI Transportation Assistance Coordinator and MCHD Administrator Courtney Midkiff, the Health Department is “uniquely positioned to understand the health inequities in its jurisdiction and to bring people together to shape more equitable communities throughout the County.”

Midkiff personally notes, “Cancer survivors we serve, despite the challenging circumstances life has presented them, so often share sentiments reflected in this anonymous quote: ‘No one is more cherished in this world than someone who lightens the burden of another.’”

She added,” It is humbling and a blessing to be able to provide even the smallest amount of assistance to those battling against one of Satan’s most widely used tools to steal, kill and destroy: cancer.”

The annual fundraiser was organized for MCCI by Lee Morris in memory of his mother Ann. Morris is also a cancer survivor, and said he received help from the MCCI when he was undergoing treatment.

“They helped me with transportation costs during my treatments for cancer,” he said. “And I wanted to pay it forward.”

Registration for the ride is from 11 a.m. until departure at 1 p.m. Several awards will be given to the riders, including the youngest and oldest and the largest participating club. The Ride will make stops at Hilltop in Albany, Dairyette in Tuppers Plains, and in Pomeroy at the Eagles and the Mizway before returning to Rutland.

Activities at the Civic Center from 1 to 7 p.m. include music, hot dogs and chips, raffles, and a Chinese auction. Cancer awareness materials will also be available.

Among the raffle prizes are donations of: Cancer Awareness T-Shirt Quilt, The Fabric Shop in Pomeroy; $200 cash, Williams Logging; Hatfield 20 Gauge Single Shot Shotgun, Buckeye Valley Outdoor; LLC; $200 gift card, Food Fair in Pomeroy; custom motorcycle seat from Jack’s Auto Upholstery in Middleport.

Raffle tickets can be purchased prior to the event at WBYG/WYVK Studios, 303 8th Street, Point Pleasant, WV, Meigs County Health Department, 112 East Memorial Drive, Pomeroy, and Buckeye Valley Outdoors, LLC and Glow Tanning LLC, Hiland Road, Pomeroy, and are also available at the Civic Center the day of the event.

For more information visit the Facebook Pages of Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Benefit and Poker Run and the Meigs County Cancer Initiative, or contact Lee Morris at 740-742-0809.

Pictured are a group of participants in the 2017 Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Poker Run. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/09/web1_9.5-Morris-Run.jpg Pictured are a group of participants in the 2017 Ann Morris Cancer Awareness Poker Run.