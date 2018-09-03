Meigs SWCD Fair Contest winners announced

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District announced the winners of its long-running Mystery Farm and the kids’ contests for the fishing poles and tackle box held during the 2018 Meigs County Fair.

The daily winners of the Mystery Farm Contest were, as follows: Monday – Rod Beegle, Tuesday – Tom Cleland, Wednesday – Alice Hawthorne, Thursday – Jason Pierce, Friday – Caelin Seth, Saturday – Tina Cotterill.

Winners of the Mystery Farm contest receive $10 each. There were 80 entries throughout the week.

The ACTT (Active Conservationist Teaming Together) and Ohio Valley Outdoors sponsored the fishing poles and tackle boxes for the kids’ contest. This contest was held for youngsters only. Everyday a new game was set up at the Conservation Corner for kids to play and enter to win. Winners were as follows: Monday – What is inside the mystery box? – Lydyah Barringer; Tuesday – Whose skull is it? – Rush Mohler; Wednesday – What resource is made from these rocks? – Matthew Bell; Thursday – Butterfly and Caterpillar questions – Gabrielle Anne Oldaker; Friday – How many rocks in the container? – Kole Green; Saturday – How many butterflies in the enclosure? – Shyenne Ireland. There were 331 total entries for the week.

“We want to congratulate all winners and thank everyone who participated in the Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District Contests at the 2018 Meigs County Fair,” said Jenny Ridenour, education coordinator for the Meigs SWCD.