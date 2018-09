Horticulture on Display

ROCKSPRINGS — The second day of the Meigs County Fair Flower Show Horticulture was held on Thursday, Aug. 16. Entries were as varied and beautiful as the first show on Monday. Below are the classes and winners:

Meigs County Fair Flower Show 2018

DIVISION 811—HORTICULTURE

Class 88: Rose, Hybrid tea, any color — 1st, 2nd, 3rd, Joy Bentley, Syracuse; Class 89: Rose, Floribunda, any color — 3rd Joy Bentley; Class 92: Gladiolus, any color — 1st David King, Pomeroy, 2nd Delores King, Pomeroy; Class 93: Hosta, miniature, less than 2” — 1st Carol A. Carter, Vinton, Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy; 2nd Elizabeth Harris, Elizabeth Harris; 3rd Carol A. Carter, Elizabeth Harris; Class 94: Hosta, miniature, 2-4” — 1st Elizabeth Harris, Glenda K. Hunt, Long Bottom; 2nd Carol A. Carter, Danny Carter, Vinton; 3rd Joy Bentley, Danny Carter; Class 95: Hosta, small, 4-6” — 1st Carol A. Carter, Carol A.Carter, Carol A. Carter; 2nd Danny Carter, Elizabeth Harris, Pat Harris, Pomeroy; 3rd Danny Carter, Shelia Curtis, Elizabeth Harris;

Class 96: Hosta, blue, one cut stem — 1st Carol A. Carter, Danny Carter; 2nd Joy Bentley, Carol A. Carter; 3rd Carol A. Carter, Danny Carter; Class 97: Hosta, green, one cut stem — 1st Elizabeth Harris, Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy; 2nd Carol A. Carter, Carol A. Carter; 3rd Danny Carter; Class 98: Hosta, yellow margined, one cut stem — 1st Danny Carter, Danny Carter; 2nd Carol A. Carter, Sharon Dean, Racine; 3rd Danny Carter, Pat Harris; Class 99: Hosta, white margined, one cut stem — 1st Pat Harris, Pat Harris, Glenda K. Hunt; 2nd Carol A. Carter, Danny Carter, Elizabeth Harris; 3rd Danny Carter, Danny Carter, Elizabeth Harris; Class 100: Hosta, green margined, one cut stem — 1st Carol A. Carter, Elizabeth Harris, Glenda K. Hunt; 2nd Carol A. Carter, Danny Carter, Pat Harris; 3rd Carol A. Carter, Danny Carter, Elizabeth Harris; Class 101: Zinnia, Dahlia flowered, any color — 1st Joy Bentley; Class 102: Zinnia, Cactus flowered, any color — 2nd Joy Bentley; 3rd Joy Bentley;

Class 103: Zinnia, small flowered, collection of 3, same color and variety — 1st Elizabeth Harris; 2nd Elizabeth Harris; 3rd Pat Harris; Class 104: Marigold, large flowered, yellow — 1st Pat Harris; 2nd Elizabeth Harris; Class 105: Marigold, large flowered, orange — 1st Pat Harris; 2nd Elizabeth Harris; Class 106: Marigold, small flowered, one spray — 1st Pat Harris; 2nd Elizabeth Harris; 3rd Carol A. Carter; Class 107: Marigold, small flowered, collection of 3 — 1st Pat Harris; 2nd Joy Bentley; 3rd Pat Harris; Class 110: Sunflower, yellow — 1st Deborah Mohler, 2nd Stephanie A. Rife, Middleport; 3rd Alyssa Webb, Pomeroy; Class 111: Sunflower, red, variegated — 1st Deborah Mohler; 3rd Alyssa Webb; Class 112: Sunflower, any other color — 2nd Deborah Mohler; 3rd Alyssa Webb; Class 113: Caladium, white/green — 2nd Sheila Curtis; 3rd Carol Carter; Class 115: Caladium, red/green — 2nd Carol A. Carter; Class 120: Groundcover, 3 stems — 1st Sheila Curtis; 2nd Joy Bentley;

Class 121: Coleus, one cut stem — 1st Joy Bentley; Elizabeth Harris; 2nd Elizabeth Harris, Elizabeth Harris; 3rd Joy Bentley, Pat Harris; Class 122: Basil, any variety, one cut stem — 1st Stephanie A. Rife; Pat Harris; 2nd Joy Bentley; 3rd Pat Harris; Class 124: Yarrow, any variety, one cut stem — 1st Joy Bentley; 2nd Sheila Curtis; Class 125: Echinacea, any variety, one cut stem — 1st Stephanie A. Rife; 2nd Deborah Mohler; 3rd Joy Bentley; Class 126: Oregano, any variety, one cut stem — 1st Sheila Curtis; 2nd Stephanie A. Rife; 3rd Pat Harris; Class 127: Mint, any variety, one cut stem — 1st Joy Bentley; 2nd Brenda Woodrow, Racine; 3rd Danny Carter; Class 128: Any other culinary herb, one cut stem — 1st Joy Bentley; 2nd Joy Bentley; 3rd Pat Harris; Class 131: Zebra Grass, one cut stem 24-30” — 1st Danny Carter; 2nd Joy Bentley; 3rd Carol A. Carter; Class 132: Any other grass, one cut stem 24-30” — 1st Joy Bentley; Carol A. Carter; 2nd Stephanie A. Rife, Joy Bentley, Peggy Crane; 3rd Danny Carter; Class 133: Any other perennial, round form bloom, one stem — 1st Sheila Curtis; Class 134: Zinnia ‘Queen Lime Orange’, New variety — 1st Joy Bentley; Class 135: Any flowering shrub, one bloom or spray — 1st Sheila Curtis; 2nd Deborah Mohler; 3rd Joy Bentley.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

