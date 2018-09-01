Party in the Park turns 10

RACINE — Racine’s annual “Party” turns 10 this year with the three day festival set for Sept. 6-8.

Party in the Park features three days of music, activities, the Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show and much more for those of all ages.

This year marks the 10th Annual Racine’s Party in the Park. It takes place in Star Mill Park in Racine, Ohio, and has many events and activities slated for this year.

Part of the event each year is the 9/11 Memorial Service with a salute to the nation’s military and first responders.

This year, Alan Wallace will serve as the Parade Grand Marshal and will then be the guest speaker for the memorial ceremony. Wallace, a Meigs County native, was a Firefighter at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

The service will take place at noon following the 11 a.m. parade.

Live music will take place each evening, including The Wayfarers and The Rarely Herd on Thursday, Southern Five and The Classic Rock Experience on Friday, and Dragons Eye, Ben Gallaher and Morgan Wallen on Saturday.

According to their website, Hailing from rural Southeast Ohio, The Wayfarers emerged onto the scene in early 2010 playing their own form of American Roots music.

While much of their repertoire is drawn from the Appalachian tradition they revere, The Wayfarers fuse tight musicianship — centered largely by the fiddle — with the high energy that characterized early mountain music.

The Wayfarers have been featured on the national PBS television series “Song of the Mountains”, toured much of the Midwest and Southern Appalachians, released four studio albums, and have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in bluegrass and country music; including Ralph Stanley, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart, Connie Smith, Dailey & Vincent, Lonesome River Band, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Rhonda Vincent, Marty Raybon, Jerry Douglas, and many more.

The Rarely Herd is known around the globe as one of the premier groups in Bluegrass music. In addition to receiving over 120 National, International and Regional awards and nominations, The Herd was named one of Europe’s ‘Top 3 Best New Bands’ and have been featured on CMT, TNN and Japan’s network giant NHK-TV. In 2003, The Rarely Herd received the Grand Masters Gold Award at the National Bluegrass Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. This was given to The Herd in honor of their 10 consecutive wins as ‘Entertaining Band of the Year’ ’ a feat unequaled in the history of these awards.

Among their long list of accolades are also a Gospel Music Association ‘Dove’ Award nomination and an IBMA ‘Gospel Recording of the Year’ nomination.

Beginning in 1992 with ‘Midnight Loneliness’, the first of seven internationally released albums, The Rarely Herd has consistently appeared on National and International music charts. Recently, a single from their CD, ‘Return Journey’ has charted in the Top Ten Bluegrass Music charts.

The Classic Rock Experience is described as a 70s arena rock show, featuring the music of Queen, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Journey and many others.

“The Classic Rock Experience combines all of those Live Theatrical aspects into an audio and visual production to present an Authentic Epic 70’s Rock Concert Recreation performing only the Greatest classic rock musical anthems of the 70s,” according to their website.

Morgan Wallen will take to the Party in the Park stage at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 to wrap-up the three days of live music.

According to his website, Wallen was a contestant on The Voice and has a hit song “Up Down” with Florida Georgia Line.

With his debut album, IF I KNOW ME, the hit maker behind “Up Down” (ft. Florida Georgia Line) and “The Way I Talk” lays his cards out on the table: Work hard. Love hard. Party down. Respect the past and make your own future. … Know yourself.

Wallen is a chart-topping songwriter with his name on tracks like Jason Aldean’s “You Make It Easy,” a Grand Ole Opry performer and an artist on the fast track with over 100 million Spotify streams, earning the respect of legends like Bill Anderson and country’s new generation at the same time.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

