Celebrating 100

MIDDLEPORT — A Middleport resident recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.

Evelyn Might of Middleport celebrated her 100th birthday on Aug. 17, 2018. She celebrated with a party on Aug. 11 at the Kountry Resort Campground with family and many friends. During her party Representative Jay Edwards House District 94 for the state of Ohio presented Evelyn with a certificate for her 100th birthday.

Many memories were shared that day by everyone. Evelyn has been a life long resident of Ohio. She raised her family while tending to the life of dairy farming with her husband Clifford (deceased).

She has three children, Clarence (Jessie) Might of Middleport, Ellen (Simon) Johnson of Pomeroy, and Joyce Gleason of West Columbia, W.Va.

Evelyn is blessed with nine grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 31 great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandson. She has six living generations.