Local DAR to hold special informational meeting

POMEROY — Saturday, Sep. 8, the local Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of DAR, will meet at the Pomeroy Library at 1 p.m. with an open forum discussion of “What is DAR?” for women interested in finding out more about the organization and its goals. The meeting will open with a picnic-style luncheon. Any woman interested in learning about the local organization is invited to attend.

Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism as well as honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War. Any woman 18 years old or older may join the DAR by documenting her lineage to an ancestor who aided the cause of American independence. DAR volunteers in local chapters can provide guidance and assistance with the application process.

“Why DAR? For me, it is an extension of my love of family, history, and patriotism,” reflected Gina Tillis, local chapter regent. “I became interested in genealogy and tracing family stories a few years ago and was excited to discover that both my husband and I had ancestors who first visited this area by participating in the Battle of Point Pleasant in 1774. They went on to participate in the American Revolution, but both ancestors and their families chose to return to the frontier land by the Ohio River after the war for independence. I don’t know if our families met during that battle or those early years, but it is because of their involvement that they settled and moved into our region. In a sense, their patriotic involvement is a key reason that we grew up here and eventually met. Knowing pieces of our history is a way of preserving our past for future generations.”

“Also, I appreciate the opportunity to connect with a local group committed to service projects and promoting patriotism. DAR is NOT a politically-affiliated group. It is a nonpartisan way to celebrate our country and its heritage while reaching out to help others,” stated Tillis.

The Meigs Chapter has been involved with numerous projects in the county, including the restoration of the Chester Courthouse, the placement and ongoing care of the George Washington Plaque in Long Bottom, and awarding the Good Citizen Award and Scholarship to local high school seniors. They also support military personnel, DAR supported-schools, and seniors with needed items and cards.

If you enjoy learning about American history, researching genealogy, participating in community service projects and events, supporting education of our youth, or advancing patriotism, then this may be a group for you to investigate.

DAR boasts 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Ohio DAR currently has nearly 6,100 members in 99 chapters statewide. The local chapter meets once a month, typically the third Saturday, from September through June. The September opening meeting, however, is set for the date of Sept. 8.

For more information contact Gina Tillis: tillis@frontier.com (740) 742-2954.

Submitted by Gina Tillis.