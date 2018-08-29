Recognizing Child Support Awareness Month

POMEROY — It is a job where people are rarely happy with you, and certainly one where you may not hear “Thank You” very often, but last week Meigs County’s Child Support staff members were recognized by the Meigs County Commissioners.

The recognition came as part of Child Support Awareness Month which is August.

The Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA) staff is led by Larry Byer and is under the Department of Job and Family Services and Director Chris Shank.

Staff members at the meeting, in addition to Byer and Shank, included David Rees, Jordan Snoke, Kevin Dugan, Rick Weisenmuller, Terri Smith, Michael Oliver (investigator) and Pat Story (attorney). Unable to attend was Melissa Johnson.

Byer expressed his gratitude for the staff and their work to help families in Meigs County.

The resolution read by Commissioner President Randy Smith stated that “through the leadership of the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services/Child Support Enforcement Division, 2,286 cases are active with 2,541 children served. Nearly 1,000 court cases are held each year and an estimated $2.2 million dollars are being collected and distributed annually to families and children.”

The resolution read in part,

We recognize that the well-being of Ohio’s children and families relies on adequate financial support; and

We recognize and commend the efforts of those parents who are committed to fulfilling their moral, financial and legal obligation to provide this support;

We acknowledge that an effective child support enforcement system requires the commitment, leadership and collaborative effort of the courts, government agencies, legislators and parents.

State Representative Jay Edwards was also at the meeting to present a proclamation in recognition of Child Support Awareness Month.

In other business, the commissioners approved payments of $7,280 to the Butler County Sheriff’s Department and $21,660 to the Middleport Jail for inmate housing.

The commissioners approved the hiring of Greg Smith as a part-time seasonal maintenance employee for the county.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

