Final Hot Summer Nights features Doeffinger

GALLIPOLIS — The French Art Colony’s 2018 summer series, Hot Summer Nights, will conclude on Thursday evening, featuring, in the Pavilion, the popular local musician, Paul Doeffinger.

A well-known singer songwriter from Mason County, his fan base is both large and loyal, within the Ohio Valley. His performances are a mix of classic country and rock, as well as his own original music.

Doeffinger brings to the stage over 45 years musical experience. His mother taught him how to play guitar when he was 13 and his first musical performance was in Wheeling, West Virginia, when he was 15. He also performed with a well-known band in the area, Staffhouse Road, as their lead singer.

He mainly does solo work now, but intimated it is challenging, because it’s just you and your guitar and no one else, while on stage, which is something you don’t have when playing in bands. However, he loves the challenge.

On Thursday evening, the gates at the Pavilion, on the grounds of the French Art Colony, will open at 6 p.m., with a special menu available. It will feature Bob Garbesi’s smoked pulled pork, Janet Williams’ potato salad, FAC’S baked beans and Susan Brandeberry’s cupcakes.

The food is being donated, and will be available to those attending for a donation. Legal beverages will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the entire evening’s event will go to the special fund, to provide for installation of fans in the Pavilion, to make it more comfortable during the hot summer months. The music will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Available for sale, during the final evening, will be tickets to win a stay at a beachfront Garden City condo, and will be sold until the time of the drawing for the winner on Thursday evening. Tickets are $5 each, or three for $10. In addition, original “Hot Summer Nights” t-shirts can be purchased. All proceeds from both sales will also be used for the purchase of fans for the Pavilion.

Admission is $5 per person and is free for FAC members, as a benefit. Thursday evening concludes the 2018 series for Hot Summer Nights, but plans are already underway for the 2019 series of live music in the FAC Pavilion.

For any additional information, contact the French Art Colony at 740-446-3834.

Paul Doeffinger brings to the stage over 45 years musical experience. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_doffimger.jpg Paul Doeffinger brings to the stage over 45 years musical experience. Courtesy photo