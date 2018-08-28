River City Players to perform Mamma Mia

MIDDLEPORT — The River City Players will present Mamma Mia with shows set for the first two weekends in September.

“ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. So take a chance and join us. We’ll have you saying thank you for the music in no time,” reads the preview of the production on the organization’s Facebook page.

Under the direction of Celia McCoy, the cast will complete four performances at Meigs Elementary School, located on State Route 124, just outside of Rutland.

Cast members are as follows: Sophie, Lara Perrin; Ali, Renee Stewart; Lisa, Sara Michael; Donna, Amy Perrin; Tanya, Margaret Evans; Rosie, Dixie Sayre; Sky, Jaxon Meadows; Pepper, Gus Kennedy; Eddie, Jesse Rivers; Harry, Nick Ingels; Bill, Mike Kennedy; Sam, Brian Howard; and Father Alexandrios, Gary Walker.

Ensemble is to include Lisa Meadows, Pauline Patterson, Claire Howard, Emma Mayes, Anna Lydle, Kathy Thomas, Jack Musser, Fran Bissell, Andrew Bissell, Diana Bissell, Brian Reed, Garrett Riffle, Veronica Rivers, Eli Leigh.

The music and lyrics were written by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, and the show is produced with permission of MTI.

Show dates are Sept. 1, 2, 8 and 9. The Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:15 p.m.), with the Sunday performances at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:15 p.m.). Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased at The Fabric Shop in Pomeroy or King Ace Hardware in Middleport. Tickets at the door are $12. The performance is sponsored by Farmers Bank.

