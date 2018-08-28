Meeting set on boating regulations at Forked Run

REEDSVILLE — An open house is scheduled for Thursday evening regarding a proposal on the boating regulations at Forked Run State Park.

The Department of Fish and Game will hold an open house from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Tuppers Plains-Chester Water District Office, located at 39651 Bar 30 Road, Reedsville.

According to information announcing the meeting, the proposed regulation change is in response to a citizen-initiated petition and has been under a nearly two-year trial.

The change would allow for watercraft powered by more than 10 horsepower to utilize the lake at the park provided that such watercraft operate at “no-wake” speed.

The ODNR website for Forked Run State Park currently states, “A 10-horsepower limit on boat motors is under review for this 120-acre lake. Until Oct. 31, 2018, there is no horsepower limit but boats over 10HP must operate at a no-wake speed. Public meetings will be conducted near the end of the pilot program to determine if the rule will be made permanent.”

The meeting on Thursday will help to determine if the previous 10 horsepower rule goes back into effect at the end of the two year trial period (Oct. 31, 2018) or if the no horsepower rule will become permanent.

Following the open house, the opinions presented will be brought to the state. Those unable to attend or with further questions may contact Deb Green at deborah.green@dnr.state.oh.us.