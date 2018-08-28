Woody Williams to visit Mason County

MASON — Tickets are going quickly for the 2018 annual Community Foundation Benefit Dinner.

Christy Crowell, Community Foundation of Mason County (MCCF) executive director, recently announced less than 30 tickets are available for purchase for this year’s dinner with special guest speaker Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams.

Williams was born Oct. 2, 1923 and is a retired United States Marine Corps warrant officer and United States Department of Veterans Affairs veterans service representative who received the United States military’s highest decoration for valor, the Medal of Honor, for heroism above and beyond the call of duty during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. He and three soldiers are the only living Medal of Honor recipients from that war. In addition, he is the only surviving Marine to have received the Medal of Honor during the Second World War and is the only surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Pacific theater of the war.

Williams will be making an appearance on Nov. 1, at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason for the MCCF benefit dinner. Crowell shared with Williams being both an advocate for the troops and disabled veterans, his background and message will be a perfect fit for the MCCF’s 2018 focus, the needs of the “Disabled Citizens in Mason County.”

She shared the community will be inspired to lead with Williams, commenting how his ties to West Virginia are deep and strong and he holds a very special place in his heart for the great state.

Crowell explained the goals of this year’s benefit dinner are to bring attention to what each of the groups supporting the disabled do and educate the community on how to give, who to give to, and where the funds go.

Tickets, $50 for seniors and $60 for adults, may be purchased online at mccfinc.org and table sponsorship may be reserved for the MCCF, Inc. Celebration Benefit by calling 304-372-4500 or through email at communityfoundationdirector@gmail.com.

Seating will be assigned, front row to back, for individual tickets and sponsorship by the date the confirmation is made.