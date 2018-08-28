Youth take part in flower shows

ROCKSPRINGS — Inspired by the theme “ A Decade of Disney,” Junior flora designers and gardeners displayed their entries alongside the adult participants during the 2018 Flower Show at the Meigs County Fair.

Just as the adults were challenged to express their artistic talent by interpreting selected movies with floral designs, so were the Juniors. Their talents were apparent with their selection of material and expertise in design.

The Juniors also presented plant and flower entries, and dish and fairy gardens in the horticultural classes.

Along with 5 Adult Garden Clubs, Meigs County boasts a junior garden club known as Sprouts, who had a high level of participation in the show.

Junior Flower Show Results (Monday)

Division 803-Juniors

Class 10-Shipwrecked — 1st Hannah Crane, of Pomeroy, Cayden Stethem of Pomeroy; 2nd Halo M. Rife, of Middleport, Olivia R. Rife, of Middleport; 3rd Phoebe A. Rife, of Middleport, Hayward D. Jackson of Long Bottom; 4th Tori Bagent, of Middleport, Madison M. Chapman, of Racine, Piper Smeck, of Pomeroy, Teaghan Welch, of Long Bottom.

Class 11-Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs — 1st Hannah Crane, Hayward D. Jackson; 2nd Halo M. Rife, Olivia R. Rife; 3rd Madison M. Chapman, Teaghan Welch; 4th Caitlin Carr, of Racine, Phoebe A. Rife, Tori Bagent, Piper Smeck.

Junior Flower Show Results (Thursday)

Division 810-Junior

Class 86-It’s A Small World — 1st Halo M. Rife, Hannah Crane; 2nd Phoebe A. Rife, Piper Smeck; 3rd Caitlin Carr, Tori Bagent, Madison M. Chapman; 4th Olivia R. Rife, Hayward D. Jackson.

Class 87-Toy Story — 1st Hannah Crane, Cayden Stethem; 2nd Phoebe A. Rife, Jeremiah Mohler; 3rd Caitlin Carr; 4th Halo M. Rife, Olivia R. Rife, Madison M.Chapman, Hayward D. Jackson.

Junior Horticulture (Thursday)

Division 807-Junior Horticulture

Class 70-Zinnia, large, one bloom — 1st Laurel Huggins, Rutland; 2nd Caitlin Carr, Racine, and Hayward D. Jackson, Long Bottom; 3rd Piper Smeck, Pomeroy, and Piper Smeck; Class 71-Zinnia, small, one bloom — 1st Caitlin Carr and Laurel Huggins; 2nd Opal H. Huggins, Rutland, and Piper Smeck; 3rd Piper Smeck and Cayden Stethem, Pomeroy; Class 72-Marigold, large, one bloom — 2nd Piper Smeck; 3rd Hayward D. Jackson; Class 73-Marigold, small bloom — 1st Piper Smeck and Cayden Stethem; 2nd Phoebe A. Rife of Middleport, Bryant Mohler of Pomeroy and Piper Smeck;

Class 74-Roadside Material — 1st Olivia A. Rife (Middleport), Dana Card (Racine), Sydneyahna Card (Racine), Everett Huggins (Rutland), Opal H. Huggins (Rutland), Hayward D. Jackson (Long Bottom), Bryant Mohler (Pomeroy), Bryant Mohler (Pomeroy), Jeremiah Mohler (Pomeroy), Piper Smeck (Pomeroy), Piper Smeck (Pomeroy), Cayden Stethem (Pomeroy) and Hannah Turley (Racine); 2nd Halo M. Rife (Middleport), Halo M. Rife (Middleport), Sydneyahna Card (Racine), Hannah Crane (Pomeroy), Hannah Crane (Pomeroy), Hannah Crane (Pomeroy), Jeremiah Mohler (Pomeroy), Jeremiah Mohler (Pomeroy), Cayden Stethem (Pomeroy), Cayden Stethem (Pomeroy), Teaghan Welch (Long Bottom); 3rd Halo M. Rife (Middleport), Olivia R. Rife (Middleport), Phoebe A. Rife (Middleport), Phoebe M. Rife (Middleport), Dana Card (Racine), Dana Card (Racine), Dana Card (Racine), Sydneyahna Card (Racine), Madison M. Chapman (Racine), Bryant Mohler (Pomeroy) and Piper Smeck (Pomeroy);

Class 75-Dish/Succulent Garden — 1st Hayward D. Jackson; 2nd Piper Smeck and Hannah Turley; 3rd Madison M. Chapman; Class 76-Fairy Garden — 1st Hannah Crane; 2nd Piper Smeck; 3rd Tori Bagent.

Hannah Crane is pictured with her floral display. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.29-Jr-1-Hannah-Crane.jpg Hannah Crane is pictured with her floral display. Hannah Turley is pictured with a Roadside Material horticulture entry. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.29-Jr-2-Hannah-Turley-Roadside-Material.jpg Hannah Turley is pictured with a Roadside Material horticulture entry. Bryant and Jeremiah Mohler are pictured with their horticulture entries. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.29-Jr-3-Bryant-and-Jeremiah-Rush-Mohler.jpg Bryant and Jeremiah Mohler are pictured with their horticulture entries. Hannah Turley is pictured with her succulent garden. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.29-Jr-4-Hannah-Turley.jpg Hannah Turley is pictured with her succulent garden. Hannah Crane and Hannah Turley are pictured with their junior horticulture entries. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.29-Jr-5-Hannah.jpg Hannah Crane and Hannah Turley are pictured with their junior horticulture entries. A Fairy Garden entry for the fair. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.29-Jr-6-Fair-Garden.jpg A Fairy Garden entry for the fair. A Succulent Garden entry for the fair. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.29-Jr-7Suculent-Garden.jpg A Succulent Garden entry for the fair.

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

