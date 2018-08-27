Wolfe inducted into Atomic Speedway Hall of Fame

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Racine, Ohio’s Scott Wolfe was recently inducted into the Atomic Speedway Hall of Fame, making him the 45th member of the honorable fraternity and class of 2018. The Hall of Fame at Atomic originated in 2010. Atomic Speedway celebrated its 65th year of operation this year of operation in 2018 under new owner Brad McCown.

Wolfe began his racing career in 1981, although his roots in racing stretched back much further. Born in late October of 1959, Wolfe was at his first race at 6 months old and spent many of his childhood weekends at the races. “It’s where I learned how to count”, he joked. “Tommy Dickson was No. 0, Harold Boso was No. 1, Frankie Burris ‘The Deuce’ was No. 2, and John Life was No. 3. It has been a quick, fun ride. I can’t believe it’s been that long ago.”

Unlike most of the “Hall of Fame” inductees, Wolfe’s induction was a surprise. Wolfe has served as Master of Ceremonies for most of the HOF events. So after Wolfe announced the last 2018 candidate, announcer Mike Goins said “There’s one more”.

“I panicked because I thought I had left someone out, and I fumbled through my papers looking for who I had missed. Then Mike said my name. It became pretty emotional after that,” said Wolfe.

“I am so very honored to be a part of this elite group,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe raced for 30 years and was the public relations director at the speedway for over 25 years. He has been the competition Race Director, announcer, flagman, and even scored the cars at times. Wolfe also was the Race Director for the American Motor Association (AMRA) and served as that organization’s president and PR director. Additionally, Wolfe has been a writer for many nationally known racing trade papers, and is still a staff writer for Dirt Late Model Magazine and Dirt Modified Magazine. He has had articles published in Flat Out magazine and even had his own column in Mid-American Auto Racing News, Racing News, RPM Weekly, and Dirt Racing Round-up among others.

In his second year of racing, Wolfe broke his back in his Dad’s No. 41 Corvette at Atomic Speedway, but overcame his injuries to win the Skyline Track Championship the next year (1983), then came back to win the championship in 1987 at Skyline. Wolfe finished second in points at Atomic in 1995 and had several top-five points runs there. Wolfe ran at 28 different tracks in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. Scott and his dad concluded that they had been to over 120 different race tracks all over the country to watch races.

His last year of racing in 2010, he ran a memorial tribute car painted in his late father Hilton Wolfe’s colors yellow and black with his Dad’s No. 41. He toured the car with his now wife Holly and brother Bryan Wolfe as the pit crew. Wolfe’s career ended with a blown engine at Ohio Valley, but thanks to Kevin Layne was able to race in the final points race at Atomic. Layne loaned Wolfe his back-up engine to secure a top five in points Wolfe’s final year. Layne got into racing when he began helping Wolfe on the race car at age 12 and the duo raced together for nearly 20 years.

As an added twist, Wolfe married his wife Holly at the Atomic track in 2011.

Wolfe thanked his wife and brother Bryan for keeping the induction a secret and also for being there along with daughter Jovi. Among others there for the induction from the area were Kevin Layne, Benny Hickel, Kenny McKnight, Max Eichinger, Randy Arms, Randy “Squeek” Arms, Bill Thorla, and John Gordon.

Announcer Mike Goins (left) and Scott Wolfe at the Hall of Fame induction. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.26-Wofle-HOF_ne201882320191865.jpg Announcer Mike Goins (left) and Scott Wolfe at the Hall of Fame induction. Courtesy of Scott Wolfe