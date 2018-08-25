Posted on by

Meigs County Fair attendees showcase talents


Participants in the Meigs County’s Got Talent competition at the 155th Meigs County Fair showcased their musical and dancing talents, taking home medals and a trophy for their accomplishments. Participants included medal winners Mitchel Evans and Wyatt Smith (guitar and singing); Erin McKibben (dance); and Maveryk Lisle (singing). Samantha Eblin received a ribbon for her singing performance, while Madison Chapman was the best overall for her singing performance. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty King Austin Rose, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel and Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson.

Mitchel Evans and Wyatt Smith


Madison Chapman


Maveryk Lisle


Erin McKibben


Samantha Eblin


Mitchel Evans, Wyatt Smith and Marcy Evans


