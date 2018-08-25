Meigs County Fair attendees showcase talents

Participants in the Meigs County’s Got Talent competition at the 155th Meigs County Fair showcased their musical and dancing talents, taking home medals and a trophy for their accomplishments. Participants included medal winners Mitchel Evans and Wyatt Smith (guitar and singing); Erin McKibben (dance); and Maveryk Lisle (singing). Samantha Eblin received a ribbon for her singing performance, while Madison Chapman was the best overall for her singing performance. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty King Austin Rose, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel and Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson.

