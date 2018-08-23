Juveniles suspected in connection with house fire

SYRACUSE — Three juveniles have been identified by law enforcement as suspects in the Tuesday fire at an abandoned house in Syracuse.

In a release on the department’s Facebook page on Thursday, Syracuse Chief of Police Mony Wood and Syracuse Mayor Eric Cunningham announced that Sergeant Michael Oliver from the Village of Syracuse Police Department, The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance of State of Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office identified suspects involved in a suspicious fire on Aug. 21.

Suspects in the suspicious fire were three juveniles of Syracuse, Ohio. The juveniles names will not be released, according to the statement.

On Aug. 21 at 3:43 p.m., the Syracuse, Racine and Pomeroy Fire Departments was alerted to Water Street in Syracuse for a working structure fire.

Sgt. Michael Oliver with the help of witnesses on scene was able to gather information that the fire was suspicious in nature. The Syracuse Fire Chief notified the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office of the suspicious fire. Sgt. Oliver along with the Fire Marshal’s Office Investigator interviewed and identified the suspects.

The information in this case will be given to Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley for review. The Syracuse Police Department was assisted by Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, Meigs County EMS and the Racine Police Department.

Chief Wood thanked Sgt. Michael Oliver for his work in this case and also Syracuse Fire Chief Bill Roush, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, Deputy Leggett, The State of Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office, and all that assisted the village of Syracuse.

Information from the Village of Syracuse Police Department.

Firefighters from Syracuse, Racine and Pomeroy were called to a structure fire in Syracuse on Tuesday afternoon. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/08/web1_8.24-Fire_ne2018823182657286.jpg Firefighters from Syracuse, Racine and Pomeroy were called to a structure fire in Syracuse on Tuesday afternoon. Rachel Bales | Courtesy