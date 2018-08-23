Eastern Board approves personnel items

REEDSVILLE — Supplemental contract, substitute staff and other personnel items were approved during the recent meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Ryland Michael was hired as a full time bus driver on a one year contract for the 2018-19 school year as per the OAPSE Collective Bargaining Agreement and Salary Schedule, pending proper certification.

Supplemental Contracts for the 2018-19 school year, pending proper certification, included Bryan Durst, Volunteer Assistant 7th and 8th Grade Volleyball Coach; Katie Williams, Freshman Class Advisor and Student Council Advisor; Pat Newland, Sophomore Class Advisor; Amelia Davis, Junior Class Advisor.

Substitute teachers approved for the 2018-19 school year, pending proper certification, on an as needed basis were Kristin Barton, Isle Burris, Cynthia Chadwell, Marjorie Fetty, John Flemming, Tyler Legg, David Moore, Cynthia Nau, Tanner Ogle, James Ritchie Jr., JoAnn Salyer, Amanda Schwarzel, Jack Sigman Jr., James Simpson, Larina Sisson, Ladona Stephens, Alisha Stewart, Jeff Vogt, Dean Wagner and Signe Wasserman.

Archery Coach Volunteers for the 2018-19 school year, pending proper certification, were approved as follows: Mark Gillilan, Chris Adams, Brooke Card, Jenni Durst, Shawn Durst, Brittany Durst Wood, Robert Brooks, Katrina Brooks, Brian Sharp, Felicia Mettler.

Classified substitutes approved for the 2018-19 school year were Mary Bradbury and Amanda Schwarzel. Jessica Davis was approved as a substitute nurse for the 2018-19 school year.

Extended days of service for the 2018-19 school year were approved for the following staff: Sara Will, Elementary/Middle School Guidance Counselor, 20 days; Sheryl Roush, High School Guidance Counselor, 20 days; Emma Roberts, Speech Pathologist, 5 days.

Allison Bunger from Ohio University was approved for an internship with Emma Roberts, beginning the week of Aug. 27 and ending the week of Nov. 30.

Erica Fox from Rio Grande was approved for an internship with Mildred Wilson, kindergarten teacher, beginning the week of Sept. 3, and ending the week of Nov. 23.

Joshua Mummey was approved for a six-week paternity leave request beginning Aug. 20 and returning on Oct. 2. Kristen Dettwiller was approved for an extended medical leave of absence for the 2018-19 school year.

A letter of resignation from Charles Martindale Jr., High School Custodian, was accepted effective Aug. 10, as was a letter of resignation from bus driver Shelly Caldwell, effective Aug. 13.

In other business, the board,

Approved the minutes of the July 19 regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of July as submitted.

Approved amending the permanent appropriation resolution to include changes and to certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

Approved the new/updated/revised/deleted bylaws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Approved a resolution of intent not to provide career-technical education in grades 7 and 8 for the 2018-19 school year.

Approved posting the position of Saturday School Monitor for the 2018-19 school year.

Approved to revise the terms and details of the following job descriptions: Bus Driver, Custodian, Maintenance, Mechanic, Paraprofessional, School Nurse, School Secretary, Teacher

Approved a depository agreement for active and inactive deposits of money and funds for the period of August 1, 2018 through July 21, 2022 with Farmers Bank and Savings Company.

Approved a list of items for disposal at public auction to be held Sept. 1, beginning 10 a.m. on the campus of Eastern High School: 6 School Buses, 1994 Ford Van, 2000 Chevy 2500 Truck, Outside Exercise Equipment, Indoor Exercise Equipment, Juice Coolers, Metal Cabinets, Kitchen Cooler, Projectors, TVs, Café Tables, Refrigerator, Wheel Horse Riding Lawn Mower, Treadmill, Filing Cabinets, 1 Piece Student Desks, Student Desks and Chairs, Teacher Desks and Chairs, Computer Tables, Mobile 2-way Radios, Milk Coolers, Misc. Oil Filters/Belts, Small Storage Shed, Miscellaneous Items deemed as surplus by administration.

Approved the Equity in School Lunch Policy Section 205 of the Child Nutrition Authorization Act mandate set forth by the Ohio Department of Education for the increase in the amount of $0.10 to the regular student lunch prices for the 2018-19 school year making the cost of lunch $2.40.

Approved adopting the Career-Based Intervention (CBI) program for Eastern Middle School (grades 7th and 8th).

Approved/Denied Open Enrollment Students for the 2018-19 school year.

Set Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. for the date and time of the next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the library conference room